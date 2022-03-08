News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:59 PM March 8, 2022
Pale peeling cottage situated in a large plot off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger, which is for sale by auction

The cottage, which currently has two bedrooms and two reception rooms, would make a great renovation project - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A timber-framed cottage in need of a complete revamp will go up for sale at auction later this month.

The two-bedroom property off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger, is for sale with Auction House East Anglia for a guide price of £195,000.

Reception room with brick hearth and exposed timbers in a 2-bed cottage for sale by auction

Despite needing some TLC the property still offers some interesting features – including timber beams and a brick hearth - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property needs a lot of TLC and would make a great project for someone who wants to take on a large-scale renovation. It occupies a generous plot in a sought-after village in south Norfolk, and there is also scope to extend, subject to the necessary planning consent.

Accommodation could be rearranged but it currently offers two reception rooms and two double bedrooms, as well as a kitchen, utility room and bathroom on the ground floor.

Kitchen in need of renovation in a 2-bed cottage for sale off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger

The kitchen, which also needs work - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The grounds lay mostly to the front and side and, according to Auction House East Anglia, have recently been tended – although they do need further work.

The site also includes a garage/workshop and a driveway which provides off-road parking.

Old cottage in large gardens off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger, which is for sale at auction

The property sits in a large plot and could offer scope to extend - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, March 23. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger
Guide price: £195,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

