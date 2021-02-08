Country cottage with 30ft living room and private stables is for sale

Published: 8:30 AM February 8, 2021

The property offers two bedrooms as well as an integrated studio/annex space with a separate kitchen





A country cottage with an acre of land, including stables and equestrian space, has come up for sale in Norton Subcourse near Norwich. It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £435,000.



The property offers two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and conservatory. But perhaps most surprising is its huge 30ft reception room, which is full of character and charm and includes a large brick fireplace with timber beams.

The large reception room extends to approximately 30ft, featuring an eye-catching fireplace and a number of exposed wooden beams

And if that's not enough to tempt buyers looking for an escape to the country, the property also comes with a tandem garage and separate workshop space - all of which is nestled in the enclosed plot with no overlooking neighbours.

The integrated annex, which sits at the front of the property and offers a bedroom and kitchen space, could be left as is or used as a workshop or studio - particularly useful for those who are running their own business or working from home. It might also be well-suited to those with older relatives, as the ground floor also features a wet room.

Inside the kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of pine wall and base units

Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.

Outside, there is both a courtyard garden and a lawn, with a large shingled driveway offering ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.

This two-bedroom cottage in Norton Subcourse near Norwich is for sale at a guide price of £435,000

The tandem garage has double doors to the front and ample space for several work benches, while the stable block includes two stables and a tack room.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

The property sits in an acre of land and is fully enclosed with its own private stable block

PROPERTY FACTS

Nogdam End, Norton Subcourse

Guide price: £435,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk