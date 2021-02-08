News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country cottage with 30ft living room and private stables is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:30 AM February 8, 2021   
Salmon pink coloured cottage situated on a main road with trees behind it and a large shingle driveway

The property offers two bedrooms as well as an integrated studio/annex space with a separate kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady


A country cottage with an acre of land, including stables and equestrian space, has come up for sale in Norton Subcourse near Norwich. It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £435,000.

The property offers two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and conservatory. But perhaps most surprising is its huge 30ft reception room, which is full of character and charm and includes a large brick fireplace with timber beams.

Ornate looking reception space with plush sofas and chairs upholstered in velvet under timber beams and a wooden staircase leading upstairs

The large reception room extends to approximately 30ft, featuring an eye-catching fireplace and a number of exposed wooden beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

And if that's not enough to tempt buyers looking for an escape to the country, the property also comes with a tandem garage and separate workshop space - all of which is nestled in the enclosed plot with no overlooking neighbours.

The integrated annex, which sits at the front of the property and offers a bedroom and kitchen space, could be left as is or used as a workshop or studio - particularly useful for those who are running their own business or working from home. It might also be well-suited to those with older relatives, as the ground floor also features a wet room.

Table and chairs set at the end of a country-style kitchen fitted with pine units and a pine wood dresser in the background

Inside the kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of pine wall and base units - Credit: Minors & Brady

Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.

You may also want to watch:

Outside, there is both a courtyard garden and a lawn, with a large shingled driveway offering ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.

Cosy bedroom with ornate white bed under a fur throw in the middle of a small double bedroom bathed in golden light from a low ceiling lamp

This two-bedroom cottage in Norton Subcourse near Norwich is for sale at a guide price of £435,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

The tandem garage has double doors to the front and ample space for several work benches, while the stable block includes two stables and a tack room.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

Pink coloured house in background overlooking an enclosed field and stable block behind it

The property sits in an acre of land and is fully enclosed with its own private stable block - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS
Nogdam End, Norton Subcourse
Guide price: £435,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

