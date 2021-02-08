Country cottage with 30ft living room and private stables is for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A country cottage with an acre of land, including stables and equestrian space, has come up for sale in Norton Subcourse near Norwich. It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady at a guide price of £435,000.
The property offers two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room and conservatory. But perhaps most surprising is its huge 30ft reception room, which is full of character and charm and includes a large brick fireplace with timber beams.
And if that's not enough to tempt buyers looking for an escape to the country, the property also comes with a tandem garage and separate workshop space - all of which is nestled in the enclosed plot with no overlooking neighbours.
The integrated annex, which sits at the front of the property and offers a bedroom and kitchen space, could be left as is or used as a workshop or studio - particularly useful for those who are running their own business or working from home. It might also be well-suited to those with older relatives, as the ground floor also features a wet room.
Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.
You may also want to watch:
Outside, there is both a courtyard garden and a lawn, with a large shingled driveway offering ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.
The tandem garage has double doors to the front and ample space for several work benches, while the stable block includes two stables and a tack room.
Most Read
- 1 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
- 2 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 3 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
- 4 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 5 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
- 6 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
- 7 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
- 8 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 9 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
- 10 Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Nogdam End, Norton Subcourse
Guide price: £435,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk