'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
- Credit: Abbotts
This "rarely available" cottage nestled within a National Trust estate is up for auction with a guide price of £315,000.
Stone Cottage is a semi-detached, brick and flint property on the Felbrigg Estate in north Norfolk which is currently up for auction with Abbotts.
The house opens into the front hall which leads to the family bathroom and the living room.
The living room has a feature fireplace and a storage cupboard. At the back of the house is the kitchen with a door to the back garden.
Upstairs there are also three bedrooms.
The garden wraps around the side of the house and to the back. It is mainly lawn and it backs onto woodland.
Stone Cottage is in the Felbrigg Estate, just two miles from Cromer and 22 miles from Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
- 2 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
- 3 Mum tells of heartache after 'carbon copy' of son's death
- 4 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
- 5 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
- 6 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
- 7 City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions
- 8 Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'
- 9 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
- 10 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
PROPERTY FACTS
Holt Road, Cromer
Guide price: £315,000
Abbotts, 01263 840076, www.abbotts.co.uk