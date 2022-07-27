News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2022
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The cottage on Felbrigg Estate is on the market for £315k - Credit: Abbotts

This "rarely available" cottage nestled within a National Trust estate is up for auction with a guide price of £315,000.

Stone Cottage is a semi-detached, brick and flint property on the Felbrigg Estate in north Norfolk which is currently up for auction with Abbotts.

xxx_02_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The living room has a fireplace - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_03_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The kitchen has a door to the back garden and access upstairs - Credit: Abbotts

The house opens into the front hall which leads to the family bathroom and the living room.

xxx_04_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_05_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The house is made of stone and is a semi-detached - Credit: Abbotts

The living room has a feature fireplace and a storage cupboard. At the back of the house is the kitchen with a door to the back garden.

Upstairs there are also three bedrooms.

xxx_06_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The upstairs bathroom - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_07_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Abbotts

The garden wraps around the side of the house and to the back. It is mainly lawn and it backs onto woodland.

Stone Cottage is in the Felbrigg Estate, just two miles from Cromer and 22 miles from Norwich.

xxx_08_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

The garden to the back of the house - Credit: Abbotts

xxx_09_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

A view of the cottage from the road - Credit: Abbotts

PROPERTY FACTS

Holt Road, Cromer

Guide price: £315,000

Abbotts, 01263 840076, www.abbotts.co.uk

