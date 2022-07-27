'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

The cottage on Felbrigg Estate is on the market for £315k - Credit: Abbotts

This "rarely available" cottage nestled within a National Trust estate is up for auction with a guide price of £315,000.

Stone Cottage is a semi-detached, brick and flint property on the Felbrigg Estate in north Norfolk which is currently up for auction with Abbotts.

The house opens into the front hall which leads to the family bathroom and the living room.

The living room has a feature fireplace and a storage cupboard. At the back of the house is the kitchen with a door to the back garden.

Upstairs there are also three bedrooms.

The garden wraps around the side of the house and to the back. It is mainly lawn and it backs onto woodland.

Stone Cottage is in the Felbrigg Estate, just two miles from Cromer and 22 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Holt Road, Cromer

Guide price: £315,000

Abbotts, 01263 840076, www.abbotts.co.uk