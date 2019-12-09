Your chance to buy nine bedroom B&B

A nine bedroom B&B has come on the market near Norwich.
A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co
- Credit: Barton & Co
The property, which is located on The Street in Costessey, has two floors and a large number of rooms.
As a Bed and Breakfast it currently holds a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5 stars from 43 reviews.
As well as nine bedrooms it has eight bathrooms, of which seven are en-suite, a sitting room, snug, breakfast room, guest lounge, laundry room and office.
It also has south facing gardens and off road parking for up to 10 vehicles.
A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co
- Credit: Barton & Co
The tenure is freehold and it's on the market for offers in excess of £525,000.
For more information call Barton & Co on 01603950216.
