Your chance to buy nine bedroom B&B

Published: 8:43 AM December 9, 2019 Updated: 6:25 PM October 9, 2020

A nine bedroom house has come on the market in Costessey. Photo: Barton & Co - Credit: Barton & Co

A nine bedroom B&B has come on the market near Norwich.

The property, which is located on The Street in Costessey, has two floors and a large number of rooms.

As a Bed and Breakfast it currently holds a TripAdvisor rating of 3.5 stars from 43 reviews.

As well as nine bedrooms it has eight bathrooms, of which seven are en-suite, a sitting room, snug, breakfast room, guest lounge, laundry room and office.

It also has south facing gardens and off road parking for up to 10 vehicles.

The tenure is freehold and it's on the market for offers in excess of £525,000.

For more information call Barton & Co on 01603950216.

