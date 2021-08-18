Grade II listed Norfolk farmhouse goes up for sale for £800,000
A Grade II listed farmhouse with six reception rooms and a separate barn has come up for sale in Hethel, near Wymondham, for £800,000.
Corporation Farmhouse dates back to the late 17th century and is described by selling agents William H Brown Select as being "beautifully presented", with five good-sized bedrooms and extensive gardens.
Later additions were made to the property in the 18th and 19th centuries, including roof changes and a gault brick facade, and according to Historic England it achieved listed building status in 1951.
Inside, the ground floor features a wonderful sitting room which has glazed double doors opening into the conservatory and a fireplace with a slate hearth and wood-burning stove.
There is also a formal dining room, breakfast room and kitchen, which the owners have re-fitted with stylish base and wall units, wooden worktops and a Butler sink with swan neck tap. It also has a central island with breakfast bar, space for an American-style fridge/freezer and a brick fireplace which houses another wood-burning stove.
Elsewhere, the ground floor has an office which doubles as a TV/cinema room, as well as a utility room and games room complete with shower. This could therefore offer potential as an annexe or ground-floor bedroom.
On the first floor all three of the bedrooms have en suites while on the second floor the two bedrooms, which both have vaulted ceilings, share a shower room.
Outside, Corporation Farmhouse sits in a substantial plot and includes an external barn which doubles as a workshop, with 9ft arched doorways, lighting and ample power points.
Elsewhere the majority of the gardens are laid to lawn and also include specimen trees, shrubs and well-planted beds. Towards the rear there is an attractive sunken garden which offers a lovely seating area.
For more information, contact William H Brown Select.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wymondham Road, Hethel
Guide price: £800,000
William H Brown, 01603 221797, williamhbrown.co.uk