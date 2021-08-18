News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Grade II listed Norfolk farmhouse goes up for sale for £800,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:30 AM August 18, 2021   
Large brick-washed Norfolk farmhouse with long tarmac drive, conservatory and lawned garden

Corporation Farmhouse, Hethel, dates back to the late 17th century - Credit: William H Brown Select

A Grade II listed farmhouse with six reception rooms and a separate barn has come up for sale in Hethel, near Wymondham, for £800,000.

Corporation Farmhouse dates back to the late 17th century and is described by selling agents William H Brown Select as being "beautifully presented", with five good-sized bedrooms and extensive gardens.

Later additions were made to the property in the 18th and 19th centuries, including roof changes and a gault brick facade, and according to Historic England it achieved listed building status in 1951.

Large conservatory with sky lantern, rittan furniture, wooden flooring and views over the garden

Inside the garden room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Games room with floor-to-ceiling patio doors, tiled floor, pool table, dart board, TV and vaulted ceiling

Inside the games room which leads out into the garden - Credit: William H Brown Select

Fitted farmhouse style kitchen with exposed beams, island, tiled floor and brick hearth with woodburner

The owners have refitted the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large brick built fireplace hearth with wood-burning stove, white Shaker-style cabinets and wine cooler

The kitchen includes a substantial brick hearth with wood-burning stove - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large sitting room with plush velvet foot stools, velvet sofas, wood burning stove and huge flat screen TV in corner

Inside the sitting room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside, the ground floor features a wonderful sitting room which has glazed double doors opening into the conservatory and a fireplace with a slate hearth and wood-burning stove.

There is also a formal dining room, breakfast room and kitchen, which the owners have re-fitted with stylish base and wall units, wooden worktops and a Butler sink with swan neck tap. It also has a central island with breakfast bar, space for an American-style fridge/freezer and a brick fireplace which houses another wood-burning stove.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, the ground floor has an office which doubles as a TV/cinema room, as well as a utility room and games room complete with shower. This could therefore offer potential as an annexe or ground-floor bedroom.

Contemporary bedroom with striped wallpaper, timber beams and wrought-iron white double bed

One of five double bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Double bedroom with vaulted ceiling, timber detailing and freestanding mirror

One of two double bedrooms at the top of the house which enjoy vaulted ceilings with timber detailing - Credit: William H Brown Select

Long tarmac driveway meandering through well-maintained gardens and bordered by flower beds

The farmhouse is set back from the road off a long driveway - Credit: William H Brown Select

Huge brick-built barn at the end of a tarmac driveway bordered by well-stocked gardens

The property also has a large brick-built barn which doubles as a garage/workshop - Credit: William H Brown Select

Huge brick-washed Norfolk farmhouse surrounded by sweeping lawns, a barn and tarmac driveway

The gardens at Corporation Farmhouse are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: William H Brown Select

On the first floor all three of the bedrooms have en suites while on the second floor the two bedrooms, which both have vaulted ceilings, share a shower room.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  2. 2 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  3. 3 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  1. 4 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign
  3. 6 Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
  4. 7 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  5. 8 GPS thieves hit three farms in one day
  6. 9 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  7. 10 Five players Norwich City could sign to fill Premier League loan slot

Outside, Corporation Farmhouse sits in a substantial plot and includes an external barn which doubles as a workshop, with 9ft arched doorways, lighting and ample power points.

Elsewhere the majority of the gardens are laid to lawn and also include specimen trees, shrubs and well-planted beds. Towards the rear there is an attractive sunken garden which offers a lovely seating area.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Wymondham Road, Hethel
Guide price: £800,000
William H Brown, 01603 221797, williamhbrown.co.uk


Norfolk
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus