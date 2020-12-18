News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this modern £325k townhouse for sale beside a Norfolk river

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:30 AM December 18, 2020    Updated: 10:34 AM December 18, 2020
Modern red brick terrace house with garage door four windows two balconies

This three-storey terrace house in Trowse has come up for sale at a guide price of £325,000. - Credit: Savills

A modern three-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in a unique location beside the River Yare.

The property, which is being marketed by Savills at a guide price of £325,000, is located in Bracondale Millgate, in the popular area of Trowse. It not only benefits from a unique riverside location, but also enjoys access to the area's communal grounds.

Leafy green river bank with Broadland river running through it

The property enjoys easy access to the leafy banks of the River Yare. - Credit: Savills

"This property is in such a lovely location and I particularly enjoy the communal grounds and being so close to the river," says Savills' property agent Polly Hughes. "It has the best of both worlds with lovely walks nearby to enjoy as well as having easy access in to the city."

Rustic wooden children's playground with swing surrounded by trees

The property enjoys access to communal areas, including a children's playground. - Credit: Savills

Inside, the house offers spacious and well-proportioned accommodation, which is arranged over three floors.

There a good-sized entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads to the integral garage, as well as a bedroom and shower room.

Large white entrance hall with a white door and carpeted stairs in the foreground

The large entrance hall includes access to the integral garage and stairs which lead up to the main reception areas. - Credit: Savills

The main reception room can be found on the first floor. It features doors leading out and on to a balcony and the kitchen/dining room provides further living space. 

Black tiled kitchen with sleek modern breakfast bar and tiled floor

The property includes a modern kitchen/diner. - Credit: Savills

There are two en suite bedrooms on the second floor.

White reception room with wood effect flooring

The rooms are neutrally decorated and modern. - Credit: Savills

Outside, the communal grounds include a children's playground as well as a wooded area with a boardwalk and landing stage. Residents with a rod license are also allowed to fish in the millpond.

Leafy green British forest with leaves on the ground

The communal areas around Bracondale Millgate also include an area of woodland and a boardwalk. - Credit: Savills

Due to the property's unique location, some additional charges do apply including ground rent, charged at approximately £50 per annum, and an annual service charge of around £1,119. Contact Savills on 01603 229229 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
4 The Corn Warehouse, Bracondale Millgate
Guide price: £325,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

