Published: 10:30 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 10:34 AM December 18, 2020

This three-storey terrace house in Trowse has come up for sale at a guide price of £325,000. - Credit: Savills

A modern three-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in a unique location beside the River Yare.

The property, which is being marketed by Savills at a guide price of £325,000, is located in Bracondale Millgate, in the popular area of Trowse. It not only benefits from a unique riverside location, but also enjoys access to the area's communal grounds.

The property enjoys easy access to the leafy banks of the River Yare. - Credit: Savills

"This property is in such a lovely location and I particularly enjoy the communal grounds and being so close to the river," says Savills' property agent Polly Hughes. "It has the best of both worlds with lovely walks nearby to enjoy as well as having easy access in to the city."

The property enjoys access to communal areas, including a children's playground. - Credit: Savills

Inside, the house offers spacious and well-proportioned accommodation, which is arranged over three floors.

There a good-sized entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads to the integral garage, as well as a bedroom and shower room.

The large entrance hall includes access to the integral garage and stairs which lead up to the main reception areas. - Credit: Savills

The main reception room can be found on the first floor. It features doors leading out and on to a balcony and the kitchen/dining room provides further living space.

The property includes a modern kitchen/diner. - Credit: Savills

There are two en suite bedrooms on the second floor.

The rooms are neutrally decorated and modern. - Credit: Savills

Outside, the communal grounds include a children's playground as well as a wooded area with a boardwalk and landing stage. Residents with a rod license are also allowed to fish in the millpond.

The communal areas around Bracondale Millgate also include an area of woodland and a boardwalk. - Credit: Savills

Due to the property's unique location, some additional charges do apply including ground rent, charged at approximately £50 per annum, and an annual service charge of around £1,119. Contact Savills on 01603 229229 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

4 The Corn Warehouse, Bracondale Millgate

Guide price: £325,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com