See inside this modern £325k townhouse for sale beside a Norfolk river
A modern three-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in a unique location beside the River Yare.
The property, which is being marketed by Savills at a guide price of £325,000, is located in Bracondale Millgate, in the popular area of Trowse. It not only benefits from a unique riverside location, but also enjoys access to the area's communal grounds.
"This property is in such a lovely location and I particularly enjoy the communal grounds and being so close to the river," says Savills' property agent Polly Hughes. "It has the best of both worlds with lovely walks nearby to enjoy as well as having easy access in to the city."
Inside, the house offers spacious and well-proportioned accommodation, which is arranged over three floors.
There a good-sized entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads to the integral garage, as well as a bedroom and shower room.
The main reception room can be found on the first floor. It features doors leading out and on to a balcony and the kitchen/dining room provides further living space.
There are two en suite bedrooms on the second floor.
Outside, the communal grounds include a children's playground as well as a wooded area with a boardwalk and landing stage. Residents with a rod license are also allowed to fish in the millpond.
Due to the property's unique location, some additional charges do apply including ground rent, charged at approximately £50 per annum, and an annual service charge of around £1,119. Contact Savills on 01603 229229 for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
4 The Corn Warehouse, Bracondale Millgate
Guide price: £325,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com