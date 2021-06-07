News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former water tower converted into 'upside down' family home for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:42 PM June 7, 2021   
Exterior of concrete and brick built water tower with residential windows and external stairs leading to lawn garden

The former water tower was converted into a residential property in the early 1960s - Credit: William H Brown Select

A five-bedroom home converted out of a de-commissioned water tower has come up for sale in Brundall.

The Tower is priced at £550,000 and is designed in an 'upside down' style, with the bedrooms located on the lower floors and the main living spaces upstairs to make the most of the property's unique height and views.

The original water tower is believed to date back to around the 1920s, possibly earlier, when local residents built their own water works to help improve water supply to the village.

When new housing estates were constructed around the existing properties, the council decided to lay a mains water supply. This meant that by the late 1950s to early 1960s the water tower was no longer functional.

Loft-style living space with mid-century style sofa, rustic timber beam, exposed metal and wood staircase

The open-plan living space is contemporary, partially divided from the kitchen to create a unified space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Open-plan living space with white walls and ceiling, timber beam across the centre and a brick-tiled hearth

The open-plan living space at the top of the house has previously been used as a yoga studio and music space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Contemporary dark blue kitchen with gallery wall, leopard print light fitting and large window

The kitchen is contemporary and spacious with a large island in the centre providing further storage and work space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Contemporary Shaker-style kitchen with blue cabinets, Butler sink, large window, wooden floor

The kitchen is well-fitted with a range of units, wooden floors, a butler sink and an integrated oven - Credit: William H Brown Select

Instead it was purchased from the owners of nearby Brundall Gardens as a project for a family home and converted into living accommodation in the 1960s. It has remained a family home ever since, with new owners continuing to renovate and update it.

Inside, an entrance hall leads to two bedrooms, a utility room and a shower room on the ground floor, which selling agents William H Brown say could be used for multi-generational living, or even rented out as an apartment or AirBnB.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a panelled bath on the first floor, while the stairs continue up and lead up to the main living space.

Contemporary open-plan living space with brick built hearth, book cases, wall dividing to outside veranda

A further living space is located at the top of the house so as to make use of its wide, far-reaching views - Credit: William H Brown Select

Arched entrance door with bolts and spacious entrance hall with white radiator cover and abstract painting

The property is arranged in an 'upside down' style with the main bedrooms off the entrance hall on the ground and the first floor and the rest of the living space, including the kitchen, towards the top of the house - Credit: William H Brown Select

Contemporary bedroom with double bed, neutral decoration and wide windows offering views over village

The property has five bedrooms in total - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large children's bedroom with double bed, yellow duvet cover, built-in shelving, wardrobe and large window

The property is home to five good-sized bedrooms, all with wooden floors - Credit: William H Brown Select

This comprises a large, light-filled open-plan living space, offering far-reaching views. Although the living area is partially divided from the kitchen and dining area, it still works as one to provide a unified and sociable living space. 

The kitchen is bespoke and fitted with a range of base units, with solid wooden working surfaces over and a butler sink. Wall-mounted storage cabinets contrast nicely with the base-level units and a central island with breakfast bar provides further storage and work space. An integrated double oven, hob and extractor are also all included.

A door to the side of the kitchen leads to an external staircase and then outside and into the garden, while the stairs in the main living area lead up to further living space. This has previously been used as a yoga and music space and is very versatile, with windows to two sides offering far-reaching views and a brick-lined fireplace with tiled hearth.

Light and contemporary living space with external veranda overlooking Norfolk countryside

Accommodation at the five-bedroom property has been designed in an 'upside down' style so that the main family rooms are upstairs, to take in the views and the abundance of light - Credit: William H Brown Select

Sheltered veranda with outdoor plants and sofa overlooking village through wide glass windows

The veranda adds to the versatile living space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Side of square brick-built building with grassy lawn

There is a good-sized garden at the rear of the property, which can be accessed from stairs leading down from the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

View from window overlooking neighbour's with high shrubs and trees and Norfolk blue skies

The property offers lovely views over Brundall and the surrounding countryside - Credit: William H Brown Select

A set of patio doors also open out on to a veranda which is glazed to one wall and offers stunning views over the village.

Parking is available immediately outside of the property and there is gated access to the enclosed gardens, which lie to the side and rear and are mainly laid to lawn. There is also a raised deck area with a summer house and several shrub borders.

Contact William H Brown Select for more information. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Laurel Drive, Brundall
Price: £550,000
William H Brown Select, 01903 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Norfolk Broads News
Brundall News
Norfolk

