Former water tower converted into 'upside down' family home for sale
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A five-bedroom home converted out of a de-commissioned water tower has come up for sale in Brundall.
The Tower is priced at £550,000 and is designed in an 'upside down' style, with the bedrooms located on the lower floors and the main living spaces upstairs to make the most of the property's unique height and views.
The original water tower is believed to date back to around the 1920s, possibly earlier, when local residents built their own water works to help improve water supply to the village.
When new housing estates were constructed around the existing properties, the council decided to lay a mains water supply. This meant that by the late 1950s to early 1960s the water tower was no longer functional.
Instead it was purchased from the owners of nearby Brundall Gardens as a project for a family home and converted into living accommodation in the 1960s. It has remained a family home ever since, with new owners continuing to renovate and update it.
You may also want to watch:
Inside, an entrance hall leads to two bedrooms, a utility room and a shower room on the ground floor, which selling agents William H Brown say could be used for multi-generational living, or even rented out as an apartment or AirBnB.
There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a panelled bath on the first floor, while the stairs continue up and lead up to the main living space.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
- 2 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
- 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
- 4 Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'
- 5 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
- 6 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
- 7 Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin
- 8 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
- 9 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
- 10 Pop-up riverside bar seeks license to stay open permanently
This comprises a large, light-filled open-plan living space, offering far-reaching views. Although the living area is partially divided from the kitchen and dining area, it still works as one to provide a unified and sociable living space.
The kitchen is bespoke and fitted with a range of base units, with solid wooden working surfaces over and a butler sink. Wall-mounted storage cabinets contrast nicely with the base-level units and a central island with breakfast bar provides further storage and work space. An integrated double oven, hob and extractor are also all included.
A door to the side of the kitchen leads to an external staircase and then outside and into the garden, while the stairs in the main living area lead up to further living space. This has previously been used as a yoga and music space and is very versatile, with windows to two sides offering far-reaching views and a brick-lined fireplace with tiled hearth.
A set of patio doors also open out on to a veranda which is glazed to one wall and offers stunning views over the village.
Parking is available immediately outside of the property and there is gated access to the enclosed gardens, which lie to the side and rear and are mainly laid to lawn. There is also a raised deck area with a summer house and several shrub borders.
Contact William H Brown Select for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Laurel Drive, Brundall
Price: £550,000
William H Brown Select, 01903 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk