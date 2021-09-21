See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000

Published: 11:26 AM September 21, 2021

The front of the converted school building. - Credit: Coast and Country

A knapped flint building in East Runton which used to be a school is on the market for £650,000.

The school building was built in the 1850s and was split to contain both housing and a school in the 1970s.

Since the school was relocated, the owners have been converting the building into a home.

The Victorian-era building has a front lobby which leads to a downstairs bathroom and reception room.

The entrance reception room with the staircase. - Credit: Coast and Country

The ground floor is home to four other rooms which could be used as either bedrooms or reception rooms, as well as a boot room.

The former dining hall of the school has recently been converted into a kitchen and dining room. The original wooden parquet flooring has also been restored.

The kitchen with its original paraquet flooring. - Credit: Coast and Country

The staircase leads to a landing, with doors to three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The upstairs landing. - Credit: Coast and Country

The upstairs bathroom. - Credit: Coast and Country

The biggest of the three bedrooms has features such as a fireplace and a large arched window.

The large principle bedroom, with its feature fireplace and large arched window. - Credit: Coast and Country

The arched window of the principle bedroom. - Credit: Coast and Country

The property has both a front and back garden, where you can admire the knapped flint walls and original church-style windows.

The back of the of the converted school building in East Runton. - Credit: Coast and Country

The knapped flit walls and church-style windows. - Credit: Coast and Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Lower Common, East Runton

Guide Price: £650,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.