See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000

A knapped flint building in East Runton which used to be a school is on the market for £650,000.
The school building was built in the 1850s and was split to contain both housing and a school in the 1970s.
Since the school was relocated, the owners have been converting the building into a home.
The Victorian-era building has a front lobby which leads to a downstairs bathroom and reception room.
The ground floor is home to four other rooms which could be used as either bedrooms or reception rooms, as well as a boot room.
The former dining hall of the school has recently been converted into a kitchen and dining room. The original wooden parquet flooring has also been restored.
The staircase leads to a landing, with doors to three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The biggest of the three bedrooms has features such as a fireplace and a large arched window.
The property has both a front and back garden, where you can admire the knapped flint walls and original church-style windows.
PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Common, East Runton
Guide Price: £650,000
Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk
