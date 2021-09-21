News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:26 AM September 21, 2021   
The front of the converted Victorian school in East Runton

The front of the converted school building. - Credit: Coast and Country

A knapped flint building in East Runton which used to be a school is on the market for £650,000.

The school building was built in the 1850s and was split to contain both housing and a school in the 1970s.

Since the school was relocated, the owners have been converting the building into a home.

The Victorian-era building has a front lobby which leads to a downstairs bathroom and reception room.

The entrance reception room and staircase of the converted school building in East Runton.

The entrance reception room with the staircase. - Credit: Coast and Country

The ground floor is home to four other rooms which could be used as either bedrooms or reception rooms, as well as a boot room.

The former dining hall of the school has recently been converted into a kitchen and dining room. The original wooden parquet flooring has also been restored.

The kitchen of the converted school building in East Runton.

The kitchen with its original paraquet flooring. - Credit: Coast and Country

The staircase leads to a landing, with doors to three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The upstairs landing of the converted school building in East Runton.

The upstairs landing. - Credit: Coast and Country

The upstairs bathroom of the converted school building in East Runton.

The upstairs bathroom. - Credit: Coast and Country

The biggest of the three bedrooms has features such as a fireplace and a large arched window.

The feature fireplace and large arched window of the principle bedroom of the converted school building in East Runton.

The large principle bedroom, with its feature fireplace and large arched window. - Credit: Coast and Country

The arched window of the converted school building in East Runton.

The arched window of the principle bedroom. - Credit: Coast and Country

The property has both a front and back garden, where you can admire the knapped flint walls and original church-style windows.

The back of the converted school building in East Runton.

The back of the of the converted school building in East Runton. - Credit: Coast and Country

The knapped flit walls and church-style windows of the converted school building in East Runton.

The knapped flit walls and church-style windows. - Credit: Coast and Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Lower Common, East Runton

Guide Price: £650,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

