Quirky apartment in former railway storeroom is for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:20 PM April 28, 2022
Modern living space in a quirky one-bed apartment for sale off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

The modern living space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A unique one-bed apartment near Norwich railway station, complete with its own office space, will go under the hammer at auction next month.

The property on Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, is for sale with Auction House East Anglia, having previously been listed on the open market with Sefftons last October.

Brick bungalow-style apartment off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, which is for sale at auction

The property is situated close to Norwich railway station - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Before conversion, the building was used as a storeroom for the railway workers’ social club.

A spokesperson for Auction House said that the mixed-use property, which is listed at a guide price of £250,000-£270,000, “would offer an excellent yield in the rental market or offer the opportunity to live and work in close proximity.”

Open-plan living space with bi-fold doors in a single-storey apartment for sale off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

Bi-fold doors open in from the courtyard area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The apartment consists of a contemporary fitted kitchen, shower room and double bedroom with wardrobe space, as well as a “spectacular” roof garden, which takes in far-reaching views of the city. Bi-fold doors also allow easy access to a private courtyard garden, which is accessed by a gated entrance.

Auction House suggests that the business space, which has been designated Class E use, could make an ideal office or shop, or even a tattoo parlour, hairdressers or financial services office. Alternatively it could be converted into a generous studio apartment, subject to planning.

White modern kitchen in a 1-bed bungalow apartment off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, for sale at auction

The kitchen/dining area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It’s great central location lends itself to fantastic potential as an Airbnb, and the space currently includes a kitchen area and separate shower room.

The building also has the potential to develop upwards, subject to necessary planning permission, and the existing courtyard space could even be purposed as a designated parking space.

Industrial-style office space in a 1-bed apartment for sale off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

The property also offers a separate office space with kitchen area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, May 4.

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

Decked courtyard area outside a 1-bed apartment for auction sale off Lower Clarence Road, Norwich

There is a small private courtyard outside - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Clarence Road, Norwich
Guide price: £250,000-£270,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100 
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

