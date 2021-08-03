Converted bungalow with 'wonderful' woodland views for sale
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A converted bungalow set in around two thirds of an acre has come up for sale in Felbrigg, north Norfolk.
It's for sale for offers in excess of £815,000 and is located between Cromer and the Felbrigg Estate, where it enjoys an elevated position and, according to selling agents William H Brown Select, a 'wonderful' setting, with views over the surrounding woodland.
Known as Fernhill, the property was originally a bungalow but has since been transformed into a spacious two-storey home, offering light, bright and flexible living spaces, along with a beautiful sun terrace.
At its heart sits a 'live in' kitchen, which includes full-height windows and double-glazed doors, leading to the front, as well as an extensive range of base and wall units, a huge central island with a breakfast bar and twin ovens.
There is also a reception hall, utility room and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a shower room and three bedrooms, including the master which has garden views, access to the terrace and its own en suite.
Upstairs there is another shower room and two further bedrooms, both with sloping ceilings.
The larger-than-average landing area is a flexible space and could be converted into an extra bedroom or shower room, as plumbing and wiring has been installed.
To the front of the property there is a wide terrace which offers a wonderful outdoor entertaining space overlooking the front garden, which is well-established and features a number of specimen trees.
Contact William H Brown Select for more details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Road, Felbrigg
Offers in excess of £815,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk