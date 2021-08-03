Converted bungalow with 'wonderful' woodland views for sale

Published: 12:27 PM August 3, 2021

Fernhill, Hall Road, was originally a bungalow but has been converted into a spacious two-bedroom home - Credit: William H Brown Select

A converted bungalow set in around two thirds of an acre has come up for sale in Felbrigg, north Norfolk.

It's for sale for offers in excess of £815,000 and is located between Cromer and the Felbrigg Estate, where it enjoys an elevated position and, according to selling agents William H Brown Select, a 'wonderful' setting, with views over the surrounding woodland.

Known as Fernhill, the property was originally a bungalow but has since been transformed into a spacious two-storey home, offering light, bright and flexible living spaces, along with a beautiful sun terrace.

The sun terrace overlooking the front garden is a great entertaining space - Credit: William H Brown Select

The front gardens are elevated with mature shrubs - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the 'live in' kitchen with breakfast island - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the sitting room at this five-bed home for sale in Felbrigg - Credit: William H Brown Select

At its heart sits a 'live in' kitchen, which includes full-height windows and double-glazed doors, leading to the front, as well as an extensive range of base and wall units, a huge central island with a breakfast bar and twin ovens.

There is also a reception hall, utility room and sitting room on the ground floor, as well as a shower room and three bedrooms, including the master which has garden views, access to the terrace and its own en suite.

Upstairs there is another shower room and two further bedrooms, both with sloping ceilings.

The master bedroom has doors opening out on to the terrace - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside one of the shower rooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

The larger-than-average landing could be used in a number of ways - Credit: William H Brown Select

One of two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

The larger-than-average landing area is a flexible space and could be converted into an extra bedroom or shower room, as plumbing and wiring has been installed.

To the front of the property there is a wide terrace which offers a wonderful outdoor entertaining space overlooking the front garden, which is well-established and features a number of specimen trees.

Contact William H Brown Select for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Road, Felbrigg

Offers in excess of £815,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk