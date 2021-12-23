Flint-fronted five-bedroom converted barn on market for £1.1m
A five-bedroom converted barn close to the north Norfolk coast is on the market for £1.1 million.
Named Grange Barn, the home is full of character features including flint frontage and a partially Norfolk thatched roof.
The semi-detached barn is situated in an unspoilt rural position bordering open farmland.
A gravel driveway with plenty of parking space leads to an internal courtyard with a paved terrace and a pergola.
Front doors open into a main reception hall. The hall is laid with terracotta tiles and exposed brick and flint walls.
The hall leads to the kitchen and breakfast room, with exposed beams and French doors.
The cooking area is enclosed by kitchen counters on three sides with an Aga on the fourth side. A sink with a mixer tap is integrated into the worktops.
Double doors lead into the home's utility room which has further cabinet space as well as an island counter.
The utility room leads to a cloakroom and double garage.
Double doors on the other side of the kitchen lead to the home's main lounge.
The room provides a generous space for entertaining and boasts an inglenook fireplace, double doors to the garden and a grand staircase to the first floor.
The rest of the ground floor of the main house comprises of two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms have exposed beams and brickwork.
Going up the stairs in the home's lounge, a landing takes you to a second living room with vaulted ceilings and a large brick fireplace with a wood burner set.
The master bedroom is on the first floor and also has vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. A door leads to the bedroom's ensuite, complete with a bath and walk-in shower.
A staircase in the master bedroom leads to a further room that is currently being used as a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.
The annexe can be accessed from inside the home but also from the internal courtyard.
The internal courtyard entrance leads to an entry hall with an eye-catching spiral staircase that leads to the annexe's master bedroom.
The hallway also leads to a spacious sitting room with a further inglenook fireplace, a kitchen and breakfast room, and a family bathroom.
The annexe contains the last two bedrooms in the home. On the ground floor is a room with space for a double bed.
Up the spiral staircase, the master bedroom is on a mezzanine floor overlooking the annexe's living room.
It has exposed floorboards and a velux window. The room has it's own ensuite bathroom with a panelled bath and a low level WC.
The rear garden of the home wraps around the property. It is home to two circular patios, a pizza oven and a wood store.
