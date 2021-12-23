News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flint-fronted five-bedroom converted barn on market for £1.1m

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:56 PM December 23, 2021
The internal courtyard of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

This five-bedroom converted barn is on the market for £1.1 million with Fine & Country Estate Agents. - Credit: Fine & Country

A five-bedroom converted barn close to the north Norfolk coast is on the market for £1.1 million.

Named Grange Barn, the home is full of character features including flint frontage and a partially Norfolk thatched roof.

The semi-detached barn is situated in an unspoilt rural position bordering open farmland.

A gravel driveway with plenty of parking space leads to an internal courtyard with a paved terrace and a pergola. 

Front doors open into a main reception hall. The hall is laid with terracotta tiles and exposed brick and flint walls.

The main reception hall of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The main reception hall has windows on two sides. - Credit: Fine & Country

The hall leads to the kitchen and breakfast room, with exposed beams and French doors.

The cooking area is enclosed by kitchen counters on three sides with an Aga on the fourth side. A sink with a mixer tap is integrated into the worktops. 

The kitchen and breakfast of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The kitchen and breakfast room of the main house. - Credit: Fine & Country

Double doors lead into the home's utility room which has further cabinet space as well as an island counter. 

The utility room of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The home's utility room. - Credit: Fine & Country

The utility room leads to a cloakroom and double garage.

Double doors on the other side of the kitchen lead to the home's main lounge.

The room provides a generous space for entertaining and boasts an inglenook fireplace, double doors to the garden and a grand staircase to the first floor.

The lounge of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The lounge of the main house, with grand staircase to the first floor. - Credit: Fine & Country

The grand staircase of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The grand staircase of the house's lounge. - Credit: Fine & Country

The rest of the ground floor of the main house comprises of two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms have exposed beams and brickwork.

A bedroom of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

A bedroom in the main house of the barn conversion. - Credit: Fine & Country

A bedroom of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

One of the bedrooms in the main house. - Credit: Fine & Country

Going up the stairs in the home's lounge, a landing takes you to a second living room with vaulted ceilings and a large brick fireplace with a wood burner set.

The second living room of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The second living room on the first floor of the main house. - Credit: Fine & Country

The master bedroom is on the first floor and also has vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. A door leads to the bedroom's ensuite, complete with a bath and walk-in shower.

The master bedroom of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The master bedroom in the main part of the house. - Credit: Fine & Country

The ensuite of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The ensuite of the main house's master bedroom. - Credit: Fine & Country

A staircase in the master bedroom leads to a further room that is currently being used as a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.

The dressing room of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The dressing room which is accessed through the master bedroom of the main house. - Credit: Fine & Country

The annexe can be accessed from inside the home but also from the internal courtyard.

The internal courtyard entrance leads to an entry hall with an eye-catching spiral staircase that leads to the annexe's master bedroom.

Spiral staircase in the annexe of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The spiral staircase leading to the annexe's master bedroom. - Credit: Fine & Country

The hallway also leads to a spacious sitting room with a further inglenook fireplace, a kitchen and breakfast room, and a family bathroom.

The sitting room of the annexe of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The sitting room of the barn's annexe. - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen of the annexe of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The kitchen in the house's annexe. - Credit: Fine & Country

The main bathroom of the annexe of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The main bathroom in the annexe of the property. - Credit: Fine & Country

The annexe contains the last two bedrooms in the home. On the ground floor is a room with space for a double bed.

The second bedroom of the annexe of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The second bedroom in the annexe. - Credit: Fine & Country

Up the spiral staircase, the master bedroom is on a mezzanine floor overlooking the annexe's living room.

It has exposed floorboards and a velux window. The room has it's own ensuite bathroom with a panelled bath and a low level WC.

The annexe master bedroom of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The master bedroom in the annexe of the house. - Credit: Fine & Country

The ensuite of the annexe master bedroom of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The ensuite of the annexe master bedroom. - Credit: Fine & Country

The rear garden of the home wraps around the property. It is home to two circular patios, a pizza oven and a wood store.

The garden of the 5 bedroom converted barn in Ingham, near Stalham, in Norfolk

The garden wraps around the rear of the house, with two circular patios. - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Grange Barn, Grove Road, Ingham

Guide Price: £1,100,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

