See inside this pretty little cottage for rent in the Norfolk Broads

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:15 PM February 3, 2022
End terrace cottage in Coltishall, in the Norfolk Broads, which is available to rent with Watsons for £750 a month

This one-bedroom cottage in Coltishall is available to rent for £750 a month - Credit: Watsons

A pretty little cottage has come up for rent in a sought-after village in the Norfolk Broads.

The one-bedroom property is located in Coltishall, near Wroxham, and is available to let with Watsons for £750 per month.

It has just been renovated by its landlord and now offers characterful yet modern living accommodation, along with an off-road parking space and a small courtyard garden.

Cosy sitting room with woodburner in a brick built fireplace in a one-bed cottage to rent in Coltishall

Inside the cosy sitting room - Credit: Watsons

Quaint corner kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets in a one-bed cottage to rent in Coltishall, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Watsons

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a range of Shaker-style units and a butler sink, plus a built-in cooker, washing machine and space for a fridge/freezer. 

The living room is cosy and features the property's original tiled flooring, as well as built-in shelves and an exposed brick feature wall with a fireplace and a woodburner.

Upstairs there is a bedroom with a feature fireplace and a good-sized family bathroom. This has been recently renovated and is fitted with a beautiful Victorian-style bathroom suite - including a luxurious roll-top bath with a fitted shower over the top.

Modern double bedroom in a terraced cottage for rent in Coltishall near Wroxham in the Norfolk Broads

There is one bedroom upstairs - Credit: Watsons

Huge family bathroom with roll-top bath in a one-bed cottage for rent in Coltishall, Norfolk Broads

The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with Victorian-style fittings - Credit: Watsons

The property is available from mid to late February on an initial 12-month tenancy.

For more information, contact Watsons on 01603 619916.

