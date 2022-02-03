See inside this pretty little cottage for rent in the Norfolk Broads

This one-bedroom cottage in Coltishall is available to rent for £750 a month - Credit: Watsons

A pretty little cottage has come up for rent in a sought-after village in the Norfolk Broads.

The one-bedroom property is located in Coltishall, near Wroxham, and is available to let with Watsons for £750 per month.

It has just been renovated by its landlord and now offers characterful yet modern living accommodation, along with an off-road parking space and a small courtyard garden.

Inside the cosy sitting room - Credit: Watsons

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Watsons

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with a range of Shaker-style units and a butler sink, plus a built-in cooker, washing machine and space for a fridge/freezer.

The living room is cosy and features the property's original tiled flooring, as well as built-in shelves and an exposed brick feature wall with a fireplace and a woodburner.

Upstairs there is a bedroom with a feature fireplace and a good-sized family bathroom. This has been recently renovated and is fitted with a beautiful Victorian-style bathroom suite - including a luxurious roll-top bath with a fitted shower over the top.

There is one bedroom upstairs - Credit: Watsons

The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with Victorian-style fittings - Credit: Watsons

The property is available from mid to late February on an initial 12-month tenancy.

For more information, contact Watsons on 01603 619916.

