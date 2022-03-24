The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m
- Credit: Waterside Estate Agents
A seven-bedroom property complete with its own woodland water garden has come up for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Norfolk.
Cobwebs, in Wroxham, is for sale with Waterside Estate Agents for £3,000,000 and is described as the “ultimate Broads residence, offering a breath-taking combination of location, character and scale that is not only unique but also unrivalled.”
The property occupies a tranquil yet commanding position on the banks of the River Bure in Wroxham – often called the ‘heart’ of the Broads National Park – and comes with a private mooring basin, two wet boathouses and around 5.5 acres of gorgeous gardens and grounds.
It had been divided into two separate dwellings, but was successfully re-combined by the current owners in 2009. The result is a large, beautifully-renovated family home offering versatile living space of around 5,000 sq ft.
The large kitchen/breakfast room is located on the ground floor and features an extensive range of wall and floor-mounted units, a central island, Rangemaster cooker and two additional built-in ovens, as well as a built-in larder-style fridge and underfloor heating. It also has a large glazed door, overlooking the south of the property, and a curved wall with windows and views of the river.
Further entertaining space is provided by the expansive split-level living space, located off the inner hall. It is dominated by a massive full-height bay window, which incorporates large French doors and offers stunning panoramic views over the river.
The sitting room offers yet more space and is bathed in natural light from its large picture windows, which face front and back. It has a multi-fuel burner set into a marble hearth, as well as French doors which lead out to the river. A further glazed door opens out onto a raised sun deck where there is a sunken hot tub and a separate Hydropool swim spa.
Other highlights include the master bedroom, which is uniquely laid out and includes a large corner bay window, which provides stunning river views, as well as a well-fitted dressing room and an en suite shower room.
Three further bedrooms are also en suite, while bedrooms five, six and seven are served by a family bathroom with a jacuzzi-style bath and a separate large shower room.
Outside, the property has two separate gated driveways and a five-car garage.
The front garden faces south and includes a large ornamental pond, which is bisected by a long footbridge, leading up to the front door.
The gardens also contain a number of decked and paved seating areas, well-stocked beds and an Edwardian-style greenhouse, as well as a potting shed which is connected to external power and water.
The six-acre grounds really do offer something of a haven, as they also include around five acres of picturesque woodland water garden. Laid out on the other side of Beech Road, this is home to an incredible variety of bird and wildlife and provides access, by boat, to Wroxham Broad.
For more information, contact Waterside Estate Agents.
PROPERTY FACTS
Beech Road, Wroxham
Guide price: £3,000,000
Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400
www.watersideestateagent.com
