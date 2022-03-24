The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m

The property is accessed by a bridge over a large ornamental pond - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

A seven-bedroom property complete with its own woodland water garden has come up for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Norfolk.

Cobwebs, in Wroxham, is for sale with Waterside Estate Agents for £3,000,000 and is described as the “ultimate Broads residence, offering a breath-taking combination of location, character and scale that is not only unique but also unrivalled.”

The property occupies a tranquil yet commanding position on the banks of the River Bure in Wroxham – often called the ‘heart’ of the Broads National Park – and comes with a private mooring basin, two wet boathouses and around 5.5 acres of gorgeous gardens and grounds.

Cobwebs backs directly on to the River Bure - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The property provides direct access to the River Bure in Wroxham - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The six acre grounds also include around five acres of woodland water garden - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The terrace at the front of the property - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

It had been divided into two separate dwellings, but was successfully re-combined by the current owners in 2009. The result is a large, beautifully-renovated family home offering versatile living space of around 5,000 sq ft.

The large kitchen/breakfast room is located on the ground floor and features an extensive range of wall and floor-mounted units, a central island, Rangemaster cooker and two additional built-in ovens, as well as a built-in larder-style fridge and underfloor heating. It also has a large glazed door, overlooking the south of the property, and a curved wall with windows and views of the river.

Further entertaining space is provided by the expansive split-level living space, located off the inner hall. It is dominated by a massive full-height bay window, which incorporates large French doors and offers stunning panoramic views over the river.

Inside the dining room - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The kitchen - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

One of the main reception spaces - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Inside one of the seven bedrooms, which features amazing river views - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The sitting room offers yet more space and is bathed in natural light from its large picture windows, which face front and back. It has a multi-fuel burner set into a marble hearth, as well as French doors which lead out to the river. A further glazed door opens out onto a raised sun deck where there is a sunken hot tub and a separate Hydropool swim spa.

Other highlights include the master bedroom, which is uniquely laid out and includes a large corner bay window, which provides stunning river views, as well as a well-fitted dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Three further bedrooms are also en suite, while bedrooms five, six and seven are served by a family bathroom with a jacuzzi-style bath and a separate large shower room.

Outside, the property has two separate gated driveways and a five-car garage.

The front garden faces south and includes a large ornamental pond, which is bisected by a long footbridge, leading up to the front door.

The property has been designed to really maximise its unique location - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

There is a hot tub and swim spa within the grounds - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The property includes several private moorings and direct river access - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Cobwebs includes six acres of beautiful gardens and grounds - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The gardens also contain a number of decked and paved seating areas, well-stocked beds and an Edwardian-style greenhouse, as well as a potting shed which is connected to external power and water.

The six-acre grounds really do offer something of a haven, as they also include around five acres of picturesque woodland water garden. Laid out on the other side of Beech Road, this is home to an incredible variety of bird and wildlife and provides access, by boat, to Wroxham Broad.

For more information, contact Waterside Estate Agents.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beech Road, Wroxham

Guide price: £3,000,000

Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400

www.watersideestateagent.com

