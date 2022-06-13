Rare Broads mill up for sale with permission to convert into new home
- Credit: Waterside Estate Agents
A Grade II listed mill and pumphouse has come up for sale near Acle for £600,000 – and it offers a one-of-a-kind development opportunity to create a unique new home on the Norfolk Broads.
Planning permission is in place to transform the existing buildings – which include the mill and pumphouse, situated on the River Bure - into a riverside residence, annexe and visitor centre.
The plans have been drawn up by Acme, the firm behind the transformation of nearby Hunsett Mill, and include provision for the pumphouse to be extended to create a two-storey residence and visitor centre, and the mill to become annexe accommodation.
A spokesperson for Waterside Estate Agents, selling the site, says it "offers an incredible opportunity for the next owner to create a unique and cutting edge contemporary riverside home while honouring the site's historical significance."
The mill and pumphouse are both Grade II listed and date back to the early 1800s when the windpump was designed for drainage, and it still contains some of its original 19th century machinery.
According to norfolkmills.co.uk, it is one of the Norfolk Broads' older mills and was built as a drainage pump before the pumphouse was added in the 1970s.
The mill building itself is thought to have been heightened, possibly in the mid-1800s, and had a Norfolk boat-shaped cap with a petticoat and gallery. It was struck by lightning in 1978 and the sail stocks were subsequently removed.
The inside of the mill has already been partially converted and currently provides a ground-floor living area with a kitchen and Aga, as well as a first-floor bedroom from where a spiral staircase leads up to a bathroom on the floor above.
The separate pumphouse is currently used for storage and, elsewhere, the site offers several private moorings, an outdoor kitchen with a shower, a composting loo and a four-berth static caravan.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Acle
Price: £600,000
Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400
www.watersideestateagents.com
