Rare Broads mill up for sale with permission to convert into new home

The mill dates back to the early 1800s, possibly earlier, and sits in an unrivalled position on the banks of the River Bure - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

A Grade II listed mill and pumphouse has come up for sale near Acle for £600,000 – and it offers a one-of-a-kind development opportunity to create a unique new home on the Norfolk Broads.

Planning permission is in place to transform the existing buildings – which include the mill and pumphouse, situated on the River Bure - into a riverside residence, annexe and visitor centre.

Clippesby Mill, near Acle, is on the market for £600,000 and comes with permission and plans to convert - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The mill is thought to be one of the older constructions on the Norfolk Broads and comes with a later pumphouse which also has plans for conversion - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The plans have been drawn up by Acme, the firm behind the transformation of nearby Hunsett Mill, and include provision for the pumphouse to be extended to create a two-storey residence and visitor centre, and the mill to become annexe accommodation.

A spokesperson for Waterside Estate Agents, selling the site, says it "offers an incredible opportunity for the next owner to create a unique and cutting edge contemporary riverside home while honouring the site's historical significance."

The site comes with over 200ft of private river frontage and offers direct access to the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Planning permission has been granted to convert the nearby pumphouse into a two-storey residence with visitor centre - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The mill and pumphouse are both Grade II listed and date back to the early 1800s when the windpump was designed for drainage, and it still contains some of its original 19th century machinery.

According to norfolkmills.co.uk, it is one of the Norfolk Broads' older mills and was built as a drainage pump before the pumphouse was added in the 1970s.

Some of the mill's 18th century machinery still remains - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The mill building itself is thought to have been heightened, possibly in the mid-1800s, and had a Norfolk boat-shaped cap with a petticoat and gallery. It was struck by lightning in 1978 and the sail stocks were subsequently removed.

The inside of the mill has already been partially converted and currently provides a ground-floor living area with a kitchen and Aga, as well as a first-floor bedroom from where a spiral staircase leads up to a bathroom on the floor above.

The mill has already been partially converted and has a kitchen space on the ground floor with an Aga - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

A spiral staircase leading up inside the mill - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The separate pumphouse is currently used for storage and, elsewhere, the site offers several private moorings, an outdoor kitchen with a shower, a composting loo and a four-berth static caravan.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Acle

Price: £600,000

Waterside Estate Agents, 01692 670400

www.watersideestateagents.com

