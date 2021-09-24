Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
- Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country
A six-bedroom home with an indoor pool has come up for sale on the clifftop in Trimingham near Mundesley.
Selling agents Coast and Country say that the traditional flint property, which is for sale for offers in excess of £600,000, can be purchased as a holiday business or as a private home, and combines spacious living accommodation with original period features.
The large Victorian property is aptly known as Cliff House, sitting on the clifftop in a plot of around 1.75 acres. It offers stunning views of the sea - including from its six bedrooms - and a beautiful orchard in the garden.
Inside, the ground floor includes a large entrance hall, sitting room, snug and modern fitted kitchen, as well as a separate dining room, conservatory and useful utility space.
A third reception room, which boasts lovely views of the sea and the gardens, has been converted into a ground-floor bedroom, but could be restored to provide even further living space.
The first floor is approached by a grand staircase and leads to a family bathroom and five bedrooms, including two en suites.
To the right of the property there is a brick-built pool room, housing the heated swimming pool.
Lovely wraparound gardens, complete with mature trees, shrubs and decorative borders surround the home, which is approached by a tree-lined driveway offering ample off-road parking.
The property is for sale with no onward chain.
Contact Coast and Country for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mundesley Road, Trimingham
Offers in excess of £600,000
Coast and Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474
www.coastandcountryea.co.uk
