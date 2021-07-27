News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norfolk Broads home with 'Jurassic Park' views for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 PM July 27, 2021   
Large brick-built period house with fenced off garden on edge of Norfolk Broads common

Claypits, Barton Turf, is for sale at a guide price of £550,000 - Credit: Savills

A four-bedroom home overlooking a wildlife haven on the Norfolk Broads has come up for sale at a guide price of £550,000.

Selling agents Savills describe the property, which is known as Claypits and overlooks Barton Turf Common, as a “delightful period home”, located only a short walk away from the nearby staithe.

The home is currently owned by Laurence Castle, chair of RICS Norfolk, and with the help of Norfolk Wildlife Trust and volunteers from the village he regularly records the nearby fauna and flora.

Large home with white rendering, pale blue painted door and window frames and timber extension

The property has off-street parking - Credit: Savills

Aerial view of large brick built period home with white rendering, fenced off garden and sweeping Norfolk Broads common

The property overlooks Barton Turf common - Credit: Savills

Rear of large family home with blue timber-framed conservatory, sweeping lawns, patio area with magnolia tree

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Savills

View over Barton Turf staithe with mooring point and day boats in the distance

The property is just a short walk from Barton Turf staithe - Credit: Savills

Charming living room with huge brick built hearth and open fire, a fabric sofa and a huge bay window with seat

Inside the living room at Claypits, Barton Turf, which has a huge brick built fireplace - Credit: Savills

“I first approached Norfolk Wildlife Trust with the idea of carrying out an ecological survey in 2008,” he said. “There is a fantastic diversity of plants and animals and I thought it would be a good way to help list and preserve the wildlife.

“Everyone has been hugely supportive – especially Helen Baczkowska and Gemma Walker from NWT. The whole village gets involved, there’s a lovely community feel and we hold regular working parties and workshops.

“It’s been wonderful to have the common on our doorstep. You never know what you are going to see early morning – we have visits from birds of all descriptions, geese and deer.

"Friends from London say it’s a bit like Jurassic Park, especially when the mist rolls in from Barton Broad.”

Dining area with table and chairs to seat six, tiled floor and sofa in conservatory sitting room

Inside the dining room at Claypits, Barton Turf - Credit: Savills

Rustic Shaker-style kitchen with range-style cooker, extractor, butler sink and tiled floor overlooking dining table

The kitchen is open-plan, leading to the dining area - Credit: Savills

Open-plan dining room leading into a garden room with doors open into lawned garden

The garden room overlooks the garden - Credit: Savills

Garden room with door open to lawn garden and panoramic windows offering lovely views

Inside the garden room at Claypits in Barton Turf - Credit: Savills

Charming double bedroom with bed, dressing table and timber-beams on the ceiling

One of four bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Since living there, Mr Castle has made a number of improvements to the house, which faces south and west and enjoys plenty of natural light.

It offers a good mix of comfortable living space and period details and would appeal to a wide range of buyers – in particular, families or those looking to relocate to somewhere more rural.

Highlights include the rustic kitchen, which opens out into a good-sized dining area, and the garden room which offers lovely views over the gardens and across the common.

There is also a comfortable sitting room, featuring an open fireplace and distinctive bay window, as well as four first-floor bedrooms. The master also includes a well-appointed bath/shower room.

Lovely gardens sit to the west of the house and are mainly laid to lawn, although they also include a patio area and a beautiful magnolia tree. There is also off-street parking.

You may also want to watch:

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Common, Barton Turf
Guide price: £550,000
Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  3. 3 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
  1. 4 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
  2. 5 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  3. 6 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  4. 7 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
  5. 8 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
  6. 9 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  7. 10 Norfolk Day 2021: Your must-have guide to all events 
Hot Properties
Norfolk Broads News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus