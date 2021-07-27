Norfolk Broads home with 'Jurassic Park' views for sale

Published: 3:45 PM July 27, 2021

A four-bedroom home overlooking a wildlife haven on the Norfolk Broads has come up for sale at a guide price of £550,000.



Selling agents Savills describe the property, which is known as Claypits and overlooks Barton Turf Common, as a “delightful period home”, located only a short walk away from the nearby staithe.



The home is currently owned by Laurence Castle, chair of RICS Norfolk, and with the help of Norfolk Wildlife Trust and volunteers from the village he regularly records the nearby fauna and flora.

“I first approached Norfolk Wildlife Trust with the idea of carrying out an ecological survey in 2008,” he said. “There is a fantastic diversity of plants and animals and I thought it would be a good way to help list and preserve the wildlife.



“Everyone has been hugely supportive – especially Helen Baczkowska and Gemma Walker from NWT. The whole village gets involved, there’s a lovely community feel and we hold regular working parties and workshops.



“It’s been wonderful to have the common on our doorstep. You never know what you are going to see early morning – we have visits from birds of all descriptions, geese and deer.

"Friends from London say it’s a bit like Jurassic Park, especially when the mist rolls in from Barton Broad.”

Since living there, Mr Castle has made a number of improvements to the house, which faces south and west and enjoys plenty of natural light.

It offers a good mix of comfortable living space and period details and would appeal to a wide range of buyers – in particular, families or those looking to relocate to somewhere more rural.



Highlights include the rustic kitchen, which opens out into a good-sized dining area, and the garden room which offers lovely views over the gardens and across the common.



There is also a comfortable sitting room, featuring an open fireplace and distinctive bay window, as well as four first-floor bedrooms. The master also includes a well-appointed bath/shower room.



Lovely gardens sit to the west of the house and are mainly laid to lawn, although they also include a patio area and a beautiful magnolia tree. There is also off-street parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Common, Barton Turf

Guide price: £550,000

Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com