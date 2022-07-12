£850k period home for sale in one of England's 'best seaside villages'
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
A five-bed period home has come up for sale in a north Norfolk seaside village recently named one of the best seaside locations in England.
Claremont House in Blakeney dates back to the mid-19th century and is Grade II listed.
It is typical of a traditional Norfolk home, built of cobble flint with red brick dressings around its windows and is well-proportioned, offering more than 2,000 sq ft of living space as well as a large walled garden. It is for sale with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £850,000.
The front of the property is traditional and elegant in its layout, accessed by an entrance hall with stairs leading up and a reception room on either side. Both have ceiling roses and period-style fireplaces and one also has a log burner.
A more modern kitchen and dining room stretches across the rear of the property which is fitted with white units and lots of worktop space.
Upstairs there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which is en suite.
The second floor has been converted into one large master bedroom, complete with en suite. It features an exposed flint wall in the en suite as well as wooden floors and timber beams which rise to the top of the vaulted ceiling.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road
- 2 Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing
- 3 Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it
- 4 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
- 5 Man found at bottom of cliffs admits manslaughter of wife
- 6 Hot air balloon festival with night glow returning to country park for 2022
- 7 Extreme heat warning issued as temperatures could hit 40C in Norfolk
- 8 North Norfolk village named among best seaside locations in England
- 9 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
- 10 Run Norwich 'monitoring situation' ahead of weekend race
Outside, Claremont House has a large walled garden with a sun terrace, plus a lawn area with shrub and plant borders and a brick and flint shed.
For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, Blakeney
Guide price: £850,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602
www.struttandparker.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.