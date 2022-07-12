News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£850k period home for sale in one of England's 'best seaside villages'

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM July 12, 2022
Brick and flint Claremont House, off High Street, Blakeney, which is for sale for £850,000

Claremont House, Blakeney, is on the market at a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A five-bed period home has come up for sale in a north Norfolk seaside village recently named one of the best seaside locations in England.

Claremont House in Blakeney dates back to the mid-19th century and is Grade II listed.

It is typical of a traditional Norfolk home, built of cobble flint with red brick dressings around its windows and is well-proportioned, offering more than 2,000 sq ft of living space as well as a large walled garden. It is for sale with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £850,000.

Dining area with door leading out on to a terrace in a 5-bed period home for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk

The dining room forms part of the open-plan kitchen/breakfast area at the rear of the property - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Large double bedroom with fitted wardrobes at Claremont House, a 5-bed period home for sale in Blakeney

Inside one of the other double bedrooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The front of the property is traditional and elegant in its layout, accessed by an entrance hall with stairs leading up and a reception room on either side. Both have ceiling roses and period-style fireplaces and one also has a log burner.

A more modern kitchen and dining room stretches across the rear of the property which is fitted with white units and lots of worktop space.

Upstairs there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

Large master bedroom on the top floor of Claremont House, Blakeney, which is for sale for £850,000

The master bedroom occupies the top floor - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Patio courtyard in the walled garden of Claremont House, Blakeney, which is for sale for £850,000

The walled garden includes a lovely sun terrace - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The second floor has been converted into one large master bedroom, complete with en suite. It features an exposed flint wall in the en suite as well as wooden floors and timber beams which rise to the top of the vaulted ceiling.

Outside, Claremont House has a large walled garden with a sun terrace, plus a lawn area with shrub and plant borders and a brick and flint shed.

Brick and flint cobble period home off High Street, Blakeney, which is for sale for £850,000

The front of Claremont House on High Street, Blakeney, which is for sale at a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, Blakeney
Guide price: £850,000 
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602 
www.struttandparker.com 

