New show home to launch in one of Norfolk's 'most in demand' postcodes

Hopkins Homes is set to launch a new development in one of Norfolk's most desirable postcodes – and if you reserve your plot at its launch event this weekend, you could be moved in by Christmas.

Church Farm in Drayton is part of the NR8 postcode, an area ranked as a top regional draw for new homebuyers by both Royal Mail and Purplebricks.

The new development is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which combine traditional design features and energy-efficient living, with a new show home opening this weekend.

As well as its collection of new homes, Church Farm will also bring several other benefits too, including a children's play area, allotments and extra footpaths, plus cycle lanes and upgrades to existing bus shelters on School Road.

The development will also offer 88 affordable homes.

Inside the new show home at Church Farm, Drayton, which opens for the first time this weekend - Credit: Hopkins Homes

Monika Hanlon, group sales and marketing director at Hopkins Homes, said: “The Church Farm show home opens this weekend, Saturday, September 24, providing an ideal opportunity to visit in person. Reserve your new home now and on specific plots, you can move in by Christmas.

"The show home is The Chiltern, a stunning four-bedroom home that offers a contemporary open plan kitchen/dining room and two en-suites. It also has a separate study, a spacious lounge with an open fireplace and log burner, and a spectacular rear garden.”

To find out more or to book your appointment to view the show home, visit the development page on the Hopkins Homes website here.

Alternatively you can call the sales consultant on 01763 291004.

