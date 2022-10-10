Three-bed barn conversion with its own outdoor bar for sale for £575k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A three-bed barn conversion has come up for sale in Weston Longville for £575,000 – and it's the perfect new home if you like hosting family and friends throughout the seasons.
The property is called Christmas Barn and is situated off Morton Lane, with a spokesperson for selling agents, Minors & Brady, calling it a “one of a kind, characterful home”.
Accommodation includes three en suite double bedrooms, an impressive open-plan living area and two courtyard-style gardens, complete with a bar.
The living spaces are well-finished and feature all the details you’d expect to find in a barn conversion, from exposed brick walls and ceiling beams to double-height ceilings and lots of charm.
The open-plan kitchen and living area is very much the heart of the property, and is well-kitted out with a good range of base and wall units, 30mm quartz work surfaces and a fitted range cooker. It also has a large pantry cupboard and an island in the centre, plus a built-in dishwasher and space for a large fridge and freezer.
The living space offers plenty of room for relaxing, dining and entertaining and has windows and French doors to either side, giving direct access to the garden and creating a free-flowing space to allow guests to filter in and out.
A separate reception room is currently used as an office and has an adjoining cloakroom, while the plant room offers additional utility space.
Most Read
- 1 King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in June
- 2 Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47
- 3 Children "storm" Norfolk village's new £70,000 play area
- 4 'Bishy barnabee!' - 7 signs you're from Norfolk
- 5 'Norfolk's not up to it' - Locals strongly oppose 5,000-home town plan
- 6 Thousands enjoy 'epic occasion' as new lifeboat arrives on coast
- 7 Legal threat over major roundabout revamp as decision nears
- 8 Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room
- 9 Pioneering pig farm manager named best in the country
- 10 A146 clear after two-car crash
The en suite master bedroom is spacious and airy and includes access to a mezzanine area above. This offers ideal space for a games area, reading space or further storage.
The two remaining bedrooms also have en suites.
Outside, Christmas Barn offers ample off-road parking thanks to a gravel driveway. To the front there is an enclosed courtyard garden, ideal for al fresco dining, and to the side another courtyard, which can be accessed from French doors in the kitchen.
The garden also has an outdoor bar in its own designated outbuilding, complete with power, lighting and lots of storage.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Morton Lane, Weston Longville
Offers in the region of: £575,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 702993
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.