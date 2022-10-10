Three-bed barn conversion with its own outdoor bar for sale for £575k 

A three-bed barn conversion has come up for sale in Weston Longville for £575,000 – and it's the perfect new home if you like hosting family and friends throughout the seasons.

The property is called Christmas Barn and is situated off Morton Lane, with a spokesperson for selling agents, Minors & Brady, calling it a “one of a kind, characterful home”.

Accommodation includes three en suite double bedrooms, an impressive open-plan living area and two courtyard-style gardens, complete with a bar.

Christmas Barn, for sale in Weston Longville, comes with two courtyard gardens and an external bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living space, which features double-heighted ceilings and doors leading outside - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open-plan kitchen and living space is very much the heart of the home - and ideal for entertaining and hosting - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living spaces are well-finished and feature all the details you’d expect to find in a barn conversion, from exposed brick walls and ceiling beams to double-height ceilings and lots of charm.

The open-plan kitchen and living area is very much the heart of the property, and is well-kitted out with a good range of base and wall units, 30mm quartz work surfaces and a fitted range cooker. It also has a large pantry cupboard and an island in the centre, plus a built-in dishwasher and space for a large fridge and freezer.

The living space offers plenty of room for relaxing, dining and entertaining and has windows and French doors to either side, giving direct access to the garden and creating a free-flowing space to allow guests to filter in and out.

The kitchen boasts a fitted range cooker and lots of characterful exposed brick - Credit: Minors & Brady

The entrance hall is light and airy and leads into the open-plan living space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Each bedroom has its own en suite and there is also a separate cloakroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

A separate reception room is currently used as an office and has an adjoining cloakroom, while the plant room offers additional utility space.

The en suite master bedroom is spacious and airy and includes access to a mezzanine area above. This offers ideal space for a games area, reading space or further storage.

The two remaining bedrooms also have en suites.

The property offers lots of flexible living space, including a reception room which doubles as a study and three en suite bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom, which has access to the garden and an en suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

The outside courtyard, set around a brick barbecue, is ideal for those who like to entertain - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside, Christmas Barn offers ample off-road parking thanks to a gravel driveway. To the front there is an enclosed courtyard garden, ideal for al fresco dining, and to the side another courtyard, which can be accessed from French doors in the kitchen.

The garden also has an outdoor bar in its own designated outbuilding, complete with power, lighting and lots of storage.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Morton Lane, Weston Longville

Offers in the region of: £575,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 702993

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

