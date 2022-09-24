Huge manor house with swimming pool is for sale for £2.95m

Chedgrave Manor used to be part of the Langley Hall Estate - Credit: Sowerbys

A six-bedroom manor house has come up for sale in Chedgrave for the first time in around 30 years.

Chedgrave Manor is listed for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £2,950,000 and was once part of the Langley Hall Estate.

It’s been a family home for the past 30 years and is described as a “quintessential country house”, offering a tennis court and swimming pool in its five-acre grounds as well as a sizeable coach house.

The property is entered through an impressive stained glass door with columns either side - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is entered through a stained glass door before leading to a large reception hall with its own open fire and a Georgian staircase beyond.

Accommodation includes separate dining and drawing rooms, as well as three further reception rooms. The kitchen/breakfast room is particularly lovely, flooded with natural light and French doors which take you out and on to the terrace.

There is also a separate kitchen, designed for food prep, plus a pantry and useful laundry room.

The property sits in around five acres and comes with an outdoor pool surrounded by a terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

On the first floor there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are accessible from the landing room but also act as en suites to a dressing room and bedroom.

At the very top of the house there is a games room and lots of storage space, but it could be reconfigured to suit new buyer’s needs – perhaps even used as a hobby room or library.

Outside, the grounds include excellent garaging, a boiler house and terrace, plus a swimming pool to enjoy in the warmer months.

The property benefits from beautiful views and huge proportions - Credit: Sowerbys

Sweeping lawns create several areas of interest, and there is also a traditional greenhouse which is ideal for green-fingered gardeners who love to grow their own.

Chedgrave Manor also has its own woodland, where you can enjoy meandering walks or take in the wildlife, or where children can make dens.

As well as the main house, the sale also includes the Coach House, which has stables, a sitting room and a kitchen on the ground floor, with a studio and two further rooms on the floor above.

Inside one of the bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Chedgrave

Guide price: £2,950,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441

www.sowerbys.com

