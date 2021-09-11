News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:25 AM September 11, 2021   
Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caister-on-Sea is fifth on the list, although had the most number of properties sold over the past 12 months - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New data has revealed the villages in Norfolk that have the cheapest property prices on average - with Scottow taking top place on the list.

Estate agent Savills has complied HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 cheapest towns and villages to buy a home, based on data for the 12 months up to May this year. Savills only included villages where more than 20 homes had been sold over the past 12 months.

Savills research of cheapest villages in Norfolk using Land Registry data

Source: Savills Research using Land Registry - Credit: Savills

Scottow, which is near North Walsham and the former RAF Coltishall airbase, has the cheapest with 23 properties sold at an average price at £190, 391. HMP Bure, a prison for adult males,  is also within the boundaries of the village.

A hangar at Scottow Enterprise Park is to be used for a temporary mortuary. Picture: Mike Page

Scottow is near to the former RAF Coltishall air base, which is now used as a solar farm - Credit: Mike Page

In second place, Tattersett homes have an average price of £198,717. This north Norfolk village has the River Tatt running close by, and has Fakenham to the east and King's Lynn to the West. 

Belton with Browston follows at number three, with an average sale price of £209,882. The village is situated near Great Yarmouth, making it an attractive choice for those looking for seaside charm whilst being outside a larger town. 

Caister on Sea village sign.

Caister-on-Sea has a fabulous village sign - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

You may also want to watch:

Further down the list at number five is the large seaside village of Caister-on-Sea. While having an average house price of £214, 901, 165 properties have sold over the last 12 months, suggesting the village is becoming a popular choice for buying property. 

The majority of the villages are near the coast, such as Watlington, Walsoken and Bradwell. Whereas the likes of Carbrook, Ditchingham and Weeting with Broomhill are inland. 

Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Picture: MATTHEW USHER - Credit: Matthew Usher

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
  2. 2 Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash
  3. 3 Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults
  1. 4 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
  2. 5 Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story
  3. 6 'The Clara Amfo Arms': Norfolk pub renamed after Radio 1 DJ
  4. 7 Bus involved in city centre crash with van
  5. 8 Porsche drink-driver tasered by police after hitting 95mph on A47
  6. 9 Concerns raised over 'dangerous' route after cyclist badly hurt in crash
  7. 10 Thunderstorms and high humidity to hit Norfolk

Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, said:

“As has been widely reported the Norfolk housing market has been incredibly busy over the last 18 months and properties remain in short supply and high demand. This has inevitably led to upward pressure on prices. However, as these figures show, there are also other areas where, relatively speaking, the cost of property is more affordable.”

RMG Photography - July 2017 Savills - Staff portraits - 2017. Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

Ben Rivett said properties across Norfolk are in short supply and high demand - Credit: Richard Marsham

Earlier this month, figures were released by Savills that revealed the most expensive villages in Norfolk. The majority of these places with the highest average price were located along the North Norfolk coast. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. 

Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cocktails at Estabulo in Norwich

New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Great Hockham in August 2019.

Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon