Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Published: 11:25 AM September 11, 2021

Caister-on-Sea is fifth on the list, although had the most number of properties sold over the past 12 months - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New data has revealed the villages in Norfolk that have the cheapest property prices on average - with Scottow taking top place on the list.

Estate agent Savills has complied HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 cheapest towns and villages to buy a home, based on data for the 12 months up to May this year. Savills only included villages where more than 20 homes had been sold over the past 12 months.

Source: Savills Research using Land Registry - Credit: Savills

Scottow, which is near North Walsham and the former RAF Coltishall airbase, has the cheapest with 23 properties sold at an average price at £190, 391. HMP Bure, a prison for adult males, is also within the boundaries of the village.

Scottow is near to the former RAF Coltishall air base, which is now used as a solar farm - Credit: Mike Page

In second place, Tattersett homes have an average price of £198,717. This north Norfolk village has the River Tatt running close by, and has Fakenham to the east and King's Lynn to the West.

Belton with Browston follows at number three, with an average sale price of £209,882. The village is situated near Great Yarmouth, making it an attractive choice for those looking for seaside charm whilst being outside a larger town.

Caister-on-Sea has a fabulous village sign - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

You may also want to watch:

Further down the list at number five is the large seaside village of Caister-on-Sea. While having an average house price of £214, 901, 165 properties have sold over the last 12 months, suggesting the village is becoming a popular choice for buying property.

The majority of the villages are near the coast, such as Watlington, Walsoken and Bradwell. Whereas the likes of Carbrook, Ditchingham and Weeting with Broomhill are inland.

Picture: MATTHEW USHER - Credit: Matthew Usher

Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, said:

“As has been widely reported the Norfolk housing market has been incredibly busy over the last 18 months and properties remain in short supply and high demand. This has inevitably led to upward pressure on prices. However, as these figures show, there are also other areas where, relatively speaking, the cost of property is more affordable.”

Ben Rivett said properties across Norfolk are in short supply and high demand - Credit: Richard Marsham

Earlier this month, figures were released by Savills that revealed the most expensive villages in Norfolk. The majority of these places with the highest average price were located along the North Norfolk coast.