Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
New data has revealed the villages in Norfolk that have the cheapest property prices on average - with Scottow taking top place on the list.
Estate agent Savills has complied HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 cheapest towns and villages to buy a home, based on data for the 12 months up to May this year. Savills only included villages where more than 20 homes had been sold over the past 12 months.
Scottow, which is near North Walsham and the former RAF Coltishall airbase, has the cheapest with 23 properties sold at an average price at £190, 391. HMP Bure, a prison for adult males, is also within the boundaries of the village.
In second place, Tattersett homes have an average price of £198,717. This north Norfolk village has the River Tatt running close by, and has Fakenham to the east and King's Lynn to the West.
Belton with Browston follows at number three, with an average sale price of £209,882. The village is situated near Great Yarmouth, making it an attractive choice for those looking for seaside charm whilst being outside a larger town.
Further down the list at number five is the large seaside village of Caister-on-Sea. While having an average house price of £214, 901, 165 properties have sold over the last 12 months, suggesting the village is becoming a popular choice for buying property.
The majority of the villages are near the coast, such as Watlington, Walsoken and Bradwell. Whereas the likes of Carbrook, Ditchingham and Weeting with Broomhill are inland.
Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, said:
“As has been widely reported the Norfolk housing market has been incredibly busy over the last 18 months and properties remain in short supply and high demand. This has inevitably led to upward pressure on prices. However, as these figures show, there are also other areas where, relatively speaking, the cost of property is more affordable.”
Earlier this month, figures were released by Savills that revealed the most expensive villages in Norfolk. The majority of these places with the highest average price were located along the North Norfolk coast.