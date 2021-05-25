What are the cheapest and most expensive homes for sale?
- Credit: William H Brown
Are you a property investor or looking for a bargain home? Or do you have a millionaire's budget? Here are the cheapest and the most expensive homes for sale in Norfolk.
Bargain buys
Railway Road; King's Lynn; for sale for a guide price of £35,000.
This ground floor leasehold studio flat in a three-storey property is coming up at auction next month. Converted some years ago, the property has been divided into seven apartments. The studio flat for sale is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement and produces approximately £3,600 a year.
There is a communal entrance hall with stairs to the first floor flat which has a lounge, a kitchen, bathroom and outside, a rear courtyard.
You may also want to watch:
The Close, Holt; for sale for £60,000-£80,000
Also for sale by auction but this month is a three bedroom "Airey" style semi-detached house which was built using reinforced concrete columns with shiplap concrete panels. The property has been let for many years and is now sold vacant and has suffered a degree of downward movement at the rear, say the agents. Outside there are front and rear gardens with a timber shed and off road parking .
Most Read
- 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 2 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
- 5 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
- 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
- 7 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend
- 8 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 9 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
Mariners Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for £60,000.
This two bedroom mid terrace house is let on an assured
shorthold tenancy with a monthly rent of £410. The property requires some improvement.
For the millionaires:
Hales Hall, near Loddon; for sale for £3.9m.
This historic Grade I listed Tudor country house with a magnificent Great Barn and planning permission for use as a wedding venue is set in moated grounds of about nine acres.
Burnham Overy Staithe; for sale for £2.85m
This eco build home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. There's a first floor reception with panoramic views, a two bedroom guest annexe and a soundproof music room.
Octagon Park, Little Plumstead; for sale for £2.7m.
These low energy ultra modern homes currently being built have five en suite bedrooms each with a master and guest suite with balconies, a dramatic entrance hall, designer kitchen, cinema/media room as well as a detached annexe and outside, landscaped gardens.