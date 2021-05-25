Published: 10:31 AM May 25, 2021

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? One for the bargain hunter: A flat in this property is for sale for just £35,000. - Credit: William H Brown

Are you a property investor or looking for a bargain home? Or do you have a millionaire's budget? Here are the cheapest and the most expensive homes for sale in Norfolk.

Bargain buys

Railway Road; King's Lynn; for sale for a guide price of £35,000.

Inside the flat in King's Lynn, for sale for £35,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This ground floor leasehold studio flat in a three-storey property is coming up at auction next month. Converted some years ago, the property has been divided into seven apartments. The studio flat for sale is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement and produces approximately £3,600 a year.

There is a communal entrance hall with stairs to the first floor flat which has a lounge, a kitchen, bathroom and outside, a rear courtyard.

The Close, Holt; for sale for £60,000-£80,000

This semi-detached house in The Close, Holt, is for sale for £60,000-£80,000 at auction. - Credit: Brown & Co

Inside The Close, Holt - Credit: Brown & Co

Also for sale by auction but this month is a three bedroom "Airey" style semi-detached house which was built using reinforced concrete columns with shiplap concrete panels. The property has been let for many years and is now sold vacant and has suffered a degree of downward movement at the rear, say the agents. Outside there are front and rear gardens with a timber shed and off road parking .

Mariners Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for £60,000.

This house in Mariners Road, Great Yarmouth is for sale for £60,000. - Credit: Auction House

This two bedroom mid terrace house is let on an assured

shorthold tenancy with a monthly rent of £410. The property requires some improvement.

For the millionaires:

Hales Hall, the most expensive home for sale in Norfolk. - Credit: Savills

Hales Hall, near Loddon; for sale for £3.9m.

This historic Grade I listed Tudor country house with a magnificent Great Barn and planning permission for use as a wedding venue is set in moated grounds of about nine acres.

The house at Burnham Overy Staithe. - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the house for sale in Burnham Overy Staithe. - Credit: Sowerbys

Burnham Overy Staithe; for sale for £2.85m

This eco build home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. There's a first floor reception with panoramic views, a two bedroom guest annexe and a soundproof music room.

The ultra modern homes being built at Octagon Park, Little Plumstead. - Credit: Savills

Inside the houses being built at Octagon Park. - Credit: Savills

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead; for sale for £2.7m.

These low energy ultra modern homes currently being built have five en suite bedrooms each with a master and guest suite with balconies, a dramatic entrance hall, designer kitchen, cinema/media room as well as a detached annexe and outside, landscaped gardens.