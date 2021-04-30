Victorian cottage once part of Norfolk estate for sale for £700,000

Published: 6:00 PM April 30, 2021

Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

A Victorian property which was once part of the Langley estate has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £700,000.

Chauffeurs Cottage on Staithe Road in Langley was extended in 2003, for which it picked up the South Norfolk Council Design Award, and now blends the old with the new to offer beautiful, family-sized accommodation.

Perhaps one of the most striking things about the property, and its renovation, is its use of light. Great care has been taken to let in as much as possible, using large windows and two sets of doors off the extension to create free-flowing living space.

Chauffeurs Cottage has been beautifully extended to an award-winning design - Credit: Savills

Inside the mezzanine bedroom at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

Chauffeurs Cottage has been extended to offer a mezzanine-level bedroom with sitting area - Credit: Savills

The open-plan living space at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

The four-bedroom property has been beautifully extended - Credit: Savills

"The full height windows in the extension really do make the most of the wonderful surroundings," says property agent Tom Clayton, reflecting on how the property enjoys an acre of land and gorgeous field views.

Other highlights include its contemporary yet country-style kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to an open-plan dining room, and a good-sized living room which, with a feature fireplace and square bay window, retains much of the property's original character.

There are three bedrooms in the original part of the house, as well as a fourth constructed on a mezzanine.

The open-plan dining space offers lovely views over the garden and features a tiled floor and exposed brick wall - Credit: Savills

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room leads into a more modern dining area, overlooking the garden - Credit: Savills

The living room retains a number of the property's original details, including alcove shelving, a square bay window and feature fireplace - Credit: Savills

There are three good-sized bedrooms in the original part of the house at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

Chauffeurs Cottage sits in around an acre of land with no neighbouring properties to the side or the rear - Credit: Savills

The extension can also be used to create a separate guest wing if desired.

Outside, the property is free of neighbours to the side and rear and there is a gravel driveway, garage and outbuilding.

The current owners have also planted a variety of fruit trees, including quince, medlar, pear and five varieties of apple.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Staithe Road, Langley

Guide price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com