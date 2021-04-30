News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Victorian cottage once part of Norfolk estate for sale for £700,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:00 PM April 30, 2021   
Exterior shot of a compact Victorian cottage set in the centre of a plot of lawned gardens

Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

A Victorian property which was once part of the Langley estate has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £700,000.

Chauffeurs Cottage on Staithe Road in Langley was extended in 2003, for which it picked up the South Norfolk Council Design Award, and now blends the old with the new to offer beautiful, family-sized accommodation.

Perhaps one of the most striking things about the property, and its renovation, is its use of light. Great care has been taken to let in as much as possible, using large windows and two sets of doors off the extension to create free-flowing living space.

Photograph showing a mezzanine bedroom over the top of a clean, white contemporary living area with wood floor

Chauffeurs Cottage has been beautifully extended to an award-winning design - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing inside a mezzanine bedroom with exposed timber vaulted roof and timber double bed

Inside the mezzanine bedroom at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a modern clean living area with a large narrow window and square wicker sofa looking out

Chauffeurs Cottage has been extended to offer a mezzanine-level bedroom with sitting area - Credit: Savills

Photograph of open-plan living space with kitchen in the distance and a sweeping staircase with carpeted steps

The open-plan living space at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is on the market at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing exterior of a Victorian family home with a brick and timber extension and wide lawns

The four-bedroom property has been beautifully extended - Credit: Savills

"The full height windows in the extension really do make the most of the wonderful surroundings," says property agent Tom Clayton, reflecting on how the property enjoys an acre of land and gorgeous field views. 

Other highlights include its contemporary yet country-style kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to an open-plan dining room, and a good-sized living room which, with a feature fireplace and square bay window, retains much of the property's original character.

You may also want to watch:

There are three bedrooms in the original part of the house, as well as a fourth constructed on a mezzanine.

Photograph of a light-filled dining space with patio doors opening out onto lawns and exposed brick wall under spotlights

The open-plan dining space offers lovely views over the garden and features a tiled floor and exposed brick wall - Credit: Savills

Photograph of country-style kitchen with cream Aga and wood panelled cabinets and a wood floor

The country-style kitchen/breakfast room leads into a more modern dining area, overlooking the garden - Credit: Savills

Photograph of green and yellow living room with bay window, feature fireplace painted green and panelled shelving

The living room retains a number of the property's original details, including alcove shelving, a square bay window and feature fireplace - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a double bedroom with three window panes and a gently sloping roof, chest of drawers in corner

There are three good-sized bedrooms in the original part of the house at Chauffeurs Cottage, Langley, which is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing far-reaching field views with dancing hares statue in the middle and trees on the boundary

Chauffeurs Cottage sits in around an acre of land with no neighbouring properties to the side or the rear - Credit: Savills

The extension can also be used to create a separate guest wing if desired.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension
  2. 2 'I sold my £845,000 home in two days': Seller on property boom
  3. 3 Woman recovering from gun robbery has new car stolen from driveway
  1. 4 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
  2. 5 Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
  3. 6 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house
  4. 7 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
  5. 8 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
  6. 9 Vandals destroy oak tree in town park
  7. 10 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager

Outside, the property is free of neighbours to the side and rear and there is a gravel driveway, garage and outbuilding.

The current owners have also planted a variety of fruit trees, including quince, medlar, pear and five varieties of apple.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Staithe Road, Langley
Guide price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Norfolk
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rachel Burrows and Kevin Prewitt, from Lowestoft

Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Brockett, Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green (inset) were filming with other members of the TOWIE cast in Cromer

The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Mark Eldridge, owner of the Massingham Stores, Post Office, and Cartshed Tearoom in Great Massingham

Video

'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto a car park near Diss train station on Gilray Road.

Travellers still at train station car park after two months

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus