Victorian cottage once part of Norfolk estate for sale for £700,000
- Credit: Savills
A Victorian property which was once part of the Langley estate has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £700,000.
Chauffeurs Cottage on Staithe Road in Langley was extended in 2003, for which it picked up the South Norfolk Council Design Award, and now blends the old with the new to offer beautiful, family-sized accommodation.
Perhaps one of the most striking things about the property, and its renovation, is its use of light. Great care has been taken to let in as much as possible, using large windows and two sets of doors off the extension to create free-flowing living space.
"The full height windows in the extension really do make the most of the wonderful surroundings," says property agent Tom Clayton, reflecting on how the property enjoys an acre of land and gorgeous field views.
Other highlights include its contemporary yet country-style kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to an open-plan dining room, and a good-sized living room which, with a feature fireplace and square bay window, retains much of the property's original character.
You may also want to watch:
There are three bedrooms in the original part of the house, as well as a fourth constructed on a mezzanine.
The extension can also be used to create a separate guest wing if desired.
Most Read
- 1 Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension
- 2 'I sold my £845,000 home in two days': Seller on property boom
- 3 Woman recovering from gun robbery has new car stolen from driveway
- 4 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
- 5 Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
- 6 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house
- 7 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 8 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
- 9 Vandals destroy oak tree in town park
- 10 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
Outside, the property is free of neighbours to the side and rear and there is a gravel driveway, garage and outbuilding.
The current owners have also planted a variety of fruit trees, including quince, medlar, pear and five varieties of apple.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Staithe Road, Langley
Guide price: £700,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com