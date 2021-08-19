News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Converted chapel with Second World War memorial for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:30 AM August 19, 2021    Updated: 8:47 AM August 19, 2021
19th chapel building with WW2 memorial clock converted into pretty cottage with brick wall and wrought-iron gates

This converted Methodist chapel on Beach Road, Winterton-on-Sea, is for sale at a guide price of £525,000 - Credit: Bycroft Residential

A converted chapel with a memorial to those who lost their lives during the Second World War has come up for sale in Winterton-on-Sea.

The former Methodist chapel, which is located on Beach Road and not listed, was built in 1876 with capacity to seat around 250 people. 

Towards the roof there is a clock with a plaque commemorating the Second World War, reading 'Lest We Forget, 1939-1945'. There are also two rectangular stone tablets either side of the front door which list the names of 26 lives lost during the conflict.

The chapel has been transformed into a beautiful family home and is now for sale at a guide price of £525,000 with Bycroft Residential.

Bright blue kitchen with high-gloss curved cabinets, quartz worktops and decorative arched window

The stylish kitchen has a distinctive arched window from the building's previous use as a chapel - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Large pine table with eight chairs in open plan living area with fabric sofa and wall-mounted TV

Inside the dining and sitting area - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Two large sofas in sitting room with wood floor, green rug and wall-mounted TV

The sitting area - Credit: Bycroft Residential

The property retains a number of its original features, including beautiful arched windows - some of which are full height - and exposed timbers.

The layout offers up to four bedrooms, or three with a study, and features spacious open-plan living areas, separated by bi-fold doors.

The kitchen is well-fitted and stylish and includes all the mod-cons you would want to find in a good-sized family home, including quartz work surfaces, a breakfast bar, integrated appliances and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Modern bathroom with curved soaking tub, pale green Subway-style tiling and low sash window

The master has a luxurious en suite with free-standing bath - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Large double bedroom with exposed timber beam, low-level sash windows, bed with pink accessories

One of three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Blue door to 19th century chapel conversion with stone war memorial tablets either side

Stone tablets listing the names of 26 people who lost their lives in the Second World War hang either side of the front door - Credit: Bycroft Residential

There is also a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor and the entrance hall features an impressive curved staircase, which leads upstairs to the bedrooms.

The master bedroom has two full-height double glazed windows and a luxurious en suite bathroom which includes a freestanding bath and a double-sized walk-in shower. 

The two bedrooms, which also have full-height windows and exposed beams, are served by a good-sized shower room.

To the front of the property there is an enclosed low-maintenance garden with paths leading to the side. At the rear there is a small courtyard with artificial grass and a paved patio.

For more information, contact Bycroft Residential.

PROPERTY FACTS
Beach Road, Winterton-on-Sea
Guide price: £525,000
Bycroft Residential, 01493 493226, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk

