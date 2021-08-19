Converted chapel with Second World War memorial for sale

Published: 8:30 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 8:47 AM August 19, 2021

This converted Methodist chapel on Beach Road, Winterton-on-Sea, is for sale at a guide price of £525,000 - Credit: Bycroft Residential

A converted chapel with a memorial to those who lost their lives during the Second World War has come up for sale in Winterton-on-Sea.

The former Methodist chapel, which is located on Beach Road and not listed, was built in 1876 with capacity to seat around 250 people.

Towards the roof there is a clock with a plaque commemorating the Second World War, reading 'Lest We Forget, 1939-1945'. There are also two rectangular stone tablets either side of the front door which list the names of 26 lives lost during the conflict.

The chapel has been transformed into a beautiful family home and is now for sale at a guide price of £525,000 with Bycroft Residential.

The stylish kitchen has a distinctive arched window from the building's previous use as a chapel - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Inside the dining and sitting area - Credit: Bycroft Residential

The sitting area - Credit: Bycroft Residential

The property retains a number of its original features, including beautiful arched windows - some of which are full height - and exposed timbers.

You may also want to watch:

The layout offers up to four bedrooms, or three with a study, and features spacious open-plan living areas, separated by bi-fold doors.

The kitchen is well-fitted and stylish and includes all the mod-cons you would want to find in a good-sized family home, including quartz work surfaces, a breakfast bar, integrated appliances and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

The master has a luxurious en suite with free-standing bath - Credit: Bycroft Residential

One of three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Bycroft Residential

Stone tablets listing the names of 26 people who lost their lives in the Second World War hang either side of the front door - Credit: Bycroft Residential

There is also a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor and the entrance hall features an impressive curved staircase, which leads upstairs to the bedrooms.

The master bedroom has two full-height double glazed windows and a luxurious en suite bathroom which includes a freestanding bath and a double-sized walk-in shower.

The two bedrooms, which also have full-height windows and exposed beams, are served by a good-sized shower room.

To the front of the property there is an enclosed low-maintenance garden with paths leading to the side. At the rear there is a small courtyard with artificial grass and a paved patio.

For more information, contact Bycroft Residential.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beach Road, Winterton-on-Sea

Guide price: £525,000

Bycroft Residential, 01493 493226, www.charlesbycroft.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.