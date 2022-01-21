News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

1920s bungalow up for sale in one of the Broads' most sought-after villages

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:00 AM January 21, 2022
Detached chalet bungalow off Tunstead Road, Hoveton, which is for sale for £600,000

A detached chalet bungalow has come up for sale in Hoveton for £600,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A detached chalet bungalow has come up for sale in one of the Norfolk Broads' most sought-after villages.

The three-bedroom property on Tunstead Road, Hoveton, is listed for sale at a guide price of £600,000. It is in a prime location within the village, near to good schools, popular shops and within walking distance to the river.

The property itself is believed to date from the 1920s and is positioned well back from the road in generous gardens.

Large formal sitting room with a brick fireplace in a 3-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Tunstead Rd, Hoveton

The sitting room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Light and airy sitting room with a bay window in a 3-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Tunstead Road, Hoveton

The sitting room has a large bay window - Credit: William H Brown Select

Dressing area next to master bedroom in a chalet bungalow for sale off Tunstead Road, Hoveton

There are two bedrooms on the ground floor - including the master with a dressing room and en suite - Credit: William H Brown Select

Spacious dining area with doors into the conservatory in a chalet bungalow for sale in Hoveton

The dining area - Credit: William H Brown Select

It offers extensive accommodation inside, predominantly on the ground floor, which has a reception room with a bay window and attractive brick fireplace,  a good-sized dining area and a separate family room which leads into a conservatory overlooking the garden.

The kitchen is well-fitted and finished and features gloss base units, wooden worktops and an electric Rangemaster cooker, as well as plumbing for a dishwasher and a useful pantry. There is also a separate utility space.

The master bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite and is also located on the ground floor, alongside another good-sized bedroom and there is a third bedroom upstairs.

To the front of the bungalow there is a gravel driveway, parking area and an attached garage, which has double doors.

Modern fitted kitchen with high gloss cabinets in a chalet bungalow for sale off Tunstead Road, Hoveton

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with lots of storage space - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large double bedroom with big window in a chalet bungalow for sale off Tunstead Road, Hoveton

There are two bedrooms downstairs and one on the top floor - Credit: William H Brown Select

Aerial view of a large back garden with fruit trees at a chalet bungalow for sale in Hoveton

The property has a large garden at the rear - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large shingle driveway at the front of a 3-bed bungalow for sale off Tunstead Road, Hoveton

There is a large sweeping driveway out the front - Credit: William H Brown Select

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the new team behind revamped village pub
  2. 2 Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
  3. 3 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  1. 4 Obituary: Doctor, and son of Norwich's recycling empire founder, dies aged 69
  2. 5 One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47
  3. 6 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
  4. 7 One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm
  5. 8 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  6. 9 Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals
  7. 10 War-time bomb lay dormant for 80 years before exploding under fishing boat

There is a large garden at the rear of the property, which is mainly laid to lawn and home to a number of specimen trees, and a raised seating area which can be accessed from the master bedroom and the conservatory.

There are also two fully powered storage sheds, a summerhouse and a vegetable garden, as well as numerous fruit trees including plum, pear and apple.

For more information, contact William H Brown Select.

PROPERTY FACTS
Tunstead Road, Hoveton
Guide price: £600,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, 
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wroxham News
Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon