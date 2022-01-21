1920s bungalow up for sale in one of the Broads' most sought-after villages

A detached chalet bungalow has come up for sale in Hoveton for £600,000 - Credit: William H Brown Select

A detached chalet bungalow has come up for sale in one of the Norfolk Broads' most sought-after villages.

The three-bedroom property on Tunstead Road, Hoveton, is listed for sale at a guide price of £600,000. It is in a prime location within the village, near to good schools, popular shops and within walking distance to the river.

The property itself is believed to date from the 1920s and is positioned well back from the road in generous gardens.

It offers extensive accommodation inside, predominantly on the ground floor, which has a reception room with a bay window and attractive brick fireplace, a good-sized dining area and a separate family room which leads into a conservatory overlooking the garden.

The kitchen is well-fitted and finished and features gloss base units, wooden worktops and an electric Rangemaster cooker, as well as plumbing for a dishwasher and a useful pantry. There is also a separate utility space.

The master bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite and is also located on the ground floor, alongside another good-sized bedroom and there is a third bedroom upstairs.

To the front of the bungalow there is a gravel driveway, parking area and an attached garage, which has double doors.

There is a large garden at the rear of the property, which is mainly laid to lawn and home to a number of specimen trees, and a raised seating area which can be accessed from the master bedroom and the conservatory.

There are also two fully powered storage sheds, a summerhouse and a vegetable garden, as well as numerous fruit trees including plum, pear and apple.

PROPERTY FACTS

Tunstead Road, Hoveton

Guide price: £600,000

