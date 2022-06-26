Gallery
See inside 'characterful' townhouse with rural views on sale for £550k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A four-bedroom townhouse with "characterful features" and a garden "perfect for hosting" is on sale for £550,000.
The property in Cawston opens into the central hallway with the lounge, dining room and the utility room on the right-hand side.
On the left is the kitchen and breakfast room with a pantry, a cooker in an enclosed space and a breakfast bar.
There is also a snug which could be used as a playroom or study and stairs from the hall down to the basement which has the potential to be a games room.
Upstairs are three of the bedrooms and the family bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath.
And on the second floor is the fourth bedroom, which has a large dressing room and a shower room.
To the back of the property is the garden with a patio area for al fresco dining next to the long lawn.
The garden, which has views of surrounding fields, is enclosed with brick walls, trees and wooden fencing providing privacy.
There are on-road parking spaces at the front of the property.
The house is in Cawston, a village between Aylsham and Reepham.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Street Cawston
Guide price: £550,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk