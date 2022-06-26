News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside 'characterful' townhouse with rural views on sale for £550k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:15 AM June 26, 2022
xxx_07_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The townhouse is on the market for £550k - Credit: Minors & Brady

A four-bedroom townhouse with "characterful features" and a garden "perfect for hosting" is on sale for £550,000.

The property in Cawston opens into the central hallway with the lounge, dining room and the utility room on the right-hand side.

xxx_08_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The four-bed in Cawston is spread over three floors - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The lounge has a feature fireplace and sash windows - Credit: Minors & Brady

On the left is the kitchen and breakfast room with a pantry, a cooker in an enclosed space and a breakfast bar.

There is also a snug which could be used as a playroom or study and stairs from the hall down to the basement which has the potential to be a games room.

xxx_10_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The dining room leads to the utility room - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_11_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a pantry - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs are three of the bedrooms and the family bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath.

And on the second floor is the fourth bedroom, which has a large dressing room and a shower room.

xxx_03_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The kitchen has an alcove for a range cooker - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_04_highstreet_cawston_jun22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the back of the property is the garden with a patio area for al fresco dining next to the long lawn.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham
  2. 2 Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village
  3. 3 7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Recycling centre closures planned as part of £15m County Hall cuts
  2. 5 Customers travelling especially to visit charming new café at fishery
  3. 6 Peter Crouch speaks on bid to track down his 'Norfolk husband'
  4. 7 Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub
  5. 8 Police called after sudden death at home near Norwich
  6. 9 Where you can see the Battle of Britain memorial flypast today
  7. 10 A11 closed as air ambulance called to crash

The garden, which has views of surrounding fields, is enclosed with brick walls, trees and wooden fencing providing privacy. 

xxx_05_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The family bathroom on the first floor, with a roll-top bath - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_06_highstreet_cawston_jun22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are on-road parking spaces at the front of the property.

The house is in Cawston, a village between Aylsham and Reepham.

xxx_01_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The garden has a patio area for outdoor furniture - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_02_highstreet_cawston_jun22

The bottom of the garden is laid to lawn - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street Cawston

Guide price: £550,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Reepham News
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Wells Deli owners Matt Jarvis and Kiki Alvarez after Mr Jarvis' accident in Ibiza

Deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Driver died in crash with tractor after misjudging corner on rural road

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Dog walkers at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: Where dangerous parasite has been reported in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Riverbank Chinese Buffet has closed its Riverside restaurant

All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon