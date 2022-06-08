Opinion: Shortage of rental properties shows no sign of diminishing

Promotion

A fascinating new piece of research by Rightmove has revealed some really interesting insights about residential landlords – showing that the vast majority of those who let out homes are not full-time landlords.



The study, which looked at 1,292 landlords across the country, showed that just 14pc make their living exclusively from letting out property. These landlords are typically male (71pc), have an average portfolio of 11 properties, and have typically been in the business for 11 years.



Another minority group are the so-called ‘accidental landlords’. These are people who didn’t plan to become a landlord, perhaps becoming one when they inherited a property or found themselves moving for work and needing to rent out their main home. They are split pretty evenly between male and female, and manage much smaller portfolios – typically just two properties.

By far the most common type of landlord is the part-time investor, managing medium-sized portfolios of four properties on average. Males outnumber females by two to one in this category, and they are typically quite experienced, having been in the market for nine years on average.



All landlords are seeing solid yields against their investments, with more than a third having increased rents during the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, full-time landlords are nearly twice as likely to have done so than accidental landlords.



When it comes to plans for their portfolios, there is a real split among the full-time landlords. Whilst 24pc say they are planning to sell some or all of their properties (against an average of 16pc across all landlords), 42pc say they are planning to increase the size of their portfolios (against a sector average of 34pc).

This is important, because addressing the shortage of rental properties needs this important group to invest further to increase supply. The good news is that across all landlords, more than twice as many are planning to increase their portfolio in the next 12 months than decrease it.



Irrespective of their plans, landlords share similar concerns, with the tax implications of being a landlord heading the list of worries, with 58pc of all landlords mentioning this as a concern. Next on the list are increasing compliance requirements (57pc) and the upcoming changes in EPC requirements for rental properties (42pc).

Government needs to be listening seriously to these concerns , because there is a real supply crisis in residential lettings, and we need to be encouraging more investors into the market.



The good news is that, despite these concerns, landlords are generally confident about the future. More than two-thirds plan to continue being a landlord for the long-term, and 59pc believe that property continues to deliver better value than other investments.



