News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Bespoke five-bedroom holiday home with hot tub on sale for £229k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:19 AM August 25, 2022
xxx_01_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

A three-bed holiday home in a private east Norfolk estate is on sale for £229,500 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A bespoke holiday home near Fritton, with up to five bedrooms and countryside views, is on the market for £229,500.

Located in the Caldecott Hall Estate the property is eco-friendly and in a peaceful location.

xxx_02_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

The home is detached and built in a lodge style - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

The living room has a log burner and a spiral staircase - Credit: Minors & Brady

Though it can be lived in all year, the property cannot be a primary residence.

The house opens to the large living room which has a spiral staircase to the first floor and a log burner. To the left is the kitchen.

xxx_04_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

The kitchen has room for a breakfast table - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

One of the three downstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one with an en suite, as well as a utility room and a bathroom with an attached sauna.

There are two rooms on the first floor which could also be used as bedrooms.

xxx_06_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

The shared bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

One of the three downstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Connecting the rooms is a glass walkway over the living room.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes
  2. 2 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 3 CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold
  1. 4 Nine fire crews battle large grassland blaze in dunes
  2. 5 Demands for bypass to be built before 4,000 home development
  3. 6 Norfolk hotel named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday
  4. 7 Troubled man found dead at beauty spot was 'on the cusp of breakthrough'
  5. 8 9 of the most missed restaurants in Norfolk according to readers
  6. 9 Horse died in A47 crash just hours after winning Great Yarmouth race
  7. 10 Man 'ignored bald tyres warning' to drive 8,000 miles before horror crash

There is wooden decking that can be used for outdoor furniture and has a Swedish hot tub.

xxx_08_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

The platform that connects the two upstairs rooms is made of glass - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_fairwaylakes_fritton_aug22

There is a wraparound garden that overlooks surrounding fields - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Fairway Lakes, Fritton

Guide price: £229,500

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News
East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir has been jailed for fraud over unfinished and dangerous building work

‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The home in Little Fransham is on the market with a guide price of £500,000

Family home with detached annex and hair studio on market for £500,000

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon