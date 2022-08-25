Bespoke five-bedroom holiday home with hot tub on sale for £229k

A three-bed holiday home in a private east Norfolk estate is on sale for £229,500 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A bespoke holiday home near Fritton, with up to five bedrooms and countryside views, is on the market for £229,500.

Located in the Caldecott Hall Estate the property is eco-friendly and in a peaceful location.

The home is detached and built in a lodge style - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living room has a log burner and a spiral staircase - Credit: Minors & Brady

Though it can be lived in all year, the property cannot be a primary residence.

The house opens to the large living room which has a spiral staircase to the first floor and a log burner. To the left is the kitchen.

The kitchen has room for a breakfast table - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three downstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one with an en suite, as well as a utility room and a bathroom with an attached sauna.

There are two rooms on the first floor which could also be used as bedrooms.

The shared bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three downstairs bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Connecting the rooms is a glass walkway over the living room.

There is wooden decking that can be used for outdoor furniture and has a Swedish hot tub.

The platform that connects the two upstairs rooms is made of glass - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a wraparound garden that overlooks surrounding fields - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Fairway Lakes, Fritton

Guide price: £229,500

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk