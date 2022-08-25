Bespoke five-bedroom holiday home with hot tub on sale for £229k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A bespoke holiday home near Fritton, with up to five bedrooms and countryside views, is on the market for £229,500.
Located in the Caldecott Hall Estate the property is eco-friendly and in a peaceful location.
Though it can be lived in all year, the property cannot be a primary residence.
The house opens to the large living room which has a spiral staircase to the first floor and a log burner. To the left is the kitchen.
There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one with an en suite, as well as a utility room and a bathroom with an attached sauna.
There are two rooms on the first floor which could also be used as bedrooms.
Connecting the rooms is a glass walkway over the living room.
There is wooden decking that can be used for outdoor furniture and has a Swedish hot tub.
PROPERTY FACTS
Fairway Lakes, Fritton
Guide price: £229,500
Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk