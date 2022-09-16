£1.4m country house with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs doing up

North Farm House, near Wroxham, is on the market at a guide price of £1.4m - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed country house set in around 2.5 acres of unspoilt countryside has come up for sale near Wroxham.

Selling agents, Savills, describe it as a “rare opportunity”, as houses of this size and scope are “seldom found in this location.”

North Farm House is for sale at a guide of £1.4m and was once part of the Hoveton Estate, dating back to 1587. It now requires a comprehensive programme of renovation and modernisation, with property agent, Tom Clayton, describing it as “one of the most special opportunities I have come across.”

Inside North Farm House, Hoveton, which is in need of renovation and refurbishment - Credit: Savills

A sunken garden could be the ideal spot for an outdoor pool - Credit: Savills

Highlights include the huge hall reception room which, once renovated, would be a great space to entertain friends and family - Credit: Savills

Inside, the property still retains a number of its original character features, including several fine fireplaces and an original Tudor staircase.

Accommodation includes a huge hall reception room, which is the centrepiece of the living space and features lots of natural light and space to entertain, as well as a separate dining room and kitchen with breakfast area.

Upstairs, the existing layout provides six bedrooms, but there is scope for more, primarily thanks to some space in the attic which could be converted.

There is currently a well-situated study on the top floor, which offers far-reaching views over farmland and is an ideal place to work from home.

The property is positioned between open farmland and has no near neighbours. It also enjoys far-reaching views across the Hoveton Estate, which surrounds the property on all sides and offers lovely views from the boundaries.

The gardens and grounds extend to around 2.5 acres in total, and are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs.

The property also comes with several outbuildings, which offer even more potential - Credit: Savills

The gardens and grounds around the property extend to around 2.5 acres - Credit: Savills

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: Savills

As well as the main property, the sale of North Farm House also includes a collection of useful outbuildings which, with the right planning consent, could offer even more potential.

A barn of approximately 1,500 sq ft could be converted into an annexe, while several others adjoining the house could be incorporated to increase the size of the existing footprint or used for storage. An old cattle shed, which faces onto an area of sunken garden, could also make a wonderful spot for an outdoor pool.

The property is accessed by a long drive and there is ample off-road parking.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Long Lane, Hoveton

Guide price: £1,400,000

Savills, 01603 229229

www.savills.com

