Huge equestrian home set in 9 acres is for sale for £1.4m
- Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country
A huge equestrian home set in around nine acres of Norfolk countryside has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.4m - and it even comes with an outdoor bar and kitchen.
Selling agents Fine & Country say that Busy Bee Farm on Wick Lane in Rollesby has "one of the best equestrian set ups out there", featuring stabling, a tack room, paddocks, a floodlit outdoor arena and even a cross-country course. And the accompanying house is pretty special, too.
Extending to around 3,929 sq ft, it includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a conservatory, as well as a beautiful, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, home office and separate utility room.
Upstairs, there are five good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite shower room and fitted dressing room, plus a further en suite to the second bedroom and a family bathroom.
The property is accessed by electric gates at the front, where there is also a garage, several outbuildings and the entertaining area, which includes a bar, Scandinavian log fired hot tub and an outdoor kitchen.
To the rear there is a paved courtyard, dog kennel, run and cloakroom.
The remaining gardens and grounds are to the south and east and are mainly laid to lawn.
Contact Fine & Country for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wick Lane, Rollesby
Guide price: £1,400,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043, www.fineandcountry.com
