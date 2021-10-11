Huge equestrian home set in 9 acres is for sale for £1.4m

Published: 2:22 PM October 11, 2021

This five-bedroom home in Rollesby, Norfolk, which is set in around nine acres, is for sale - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

A huge equestrian home set in around nine acres of Norfolk countryside has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.4m - and it even comes with an outdoor bar and kitchen.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that Busy Bee Farm on Wick Lane in Rollesby has "one of the best equestrian set ups out there", featuring stabling, a tack room, paddocks, a floodlit outdoor arena and even a cross-country course. And the accompanying house is pretty special, too.

Extending to around 3,929 sq ft, it includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a conservatory, as well as a beautiful, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, home office and separate utility room.

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The entrance hall - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The sitting room - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

One of five bedrooms - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Upstairs, there are five good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite shower room and fitted dressing room, plus a further en suite to the second bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property is accessed by electric gates at the front, where there is also a garage, several outbuildings and the entertaining area, which includes a bar, Scandinavian log fired hot tub and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside the stables - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The property is set in around 9 acres of Norfolk countryside - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

The property includes professional-standard equestrian facilities - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

There is also an entertaining area, featuring an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and bar - Credit: Michael Palmer/Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

To the rear there is a paved courtyard, dog kennel, run and cloakroom.

The remaining gardens and grounds are to the south and east and are mainly laid to lawn.

Contact Fine & Country for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wick Lane, Rollesby

Guide price: £1,400,000

Fine & Country, 01603 950043, www.fineandcountry.com

