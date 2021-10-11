News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge equestrian home set in 9 acres is for sale for £1.4m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:22 PM October 11, 2021   
Large family home in the Norfolk countryside surrounded by trees and paddocks which is for sale

This five-bedroom home in Rollesby, Norfolk, which is set in around nine acres, is for sale

A huge equestrian home set in around nine acres of Norfolk countryside has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.4m - and it even comes with an outdoor bar and kitchen.

Selling agents Fine & Country say that Busy Bee Farm on Wick Lane in Rollesby has "one of the best equestrian set ups out there", featuring stabling, a tack room, paddocks, a floodlit outdoor arena and even a cross-country course. And the accompanying house is pretty special, too.

Extending to around 3,929 sq ft, it includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a conservatory, as well as a beautiful, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, home office and separate utility room.

Large modern kitchen/breakfast room in this 5-bed equestrian home for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room

Large entrance hall with wooden flooring in this £1.4m property for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk

The entrance hall

Light and spacious sitting room with huge fireplace in this £1.4m equestrian property for sale in Rollesby

The sitting room

Large double bedroom with open door to en suite in this £1.4m equestrian property for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk

One of five bedrooms

Upstairs, there are five good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en suite shower room and fitted dressing room, plus a further en suite to the second bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property is accessed by electric gates at the front, where there is also a garage, several outbuildings and the entertaining area, which includes a bar, Scandinavian log fired hot tub and an outdoor kitchen.

Modern stable block at this £1.4m equestrian property for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk

Inside the stables

Aerial view of equestrian exercise paddocks at this £1.4m property for sale in Rollesby, Norfolk

The property is set in around 9 acres of Norfolk countryside

Large family home in Rollseby, Norfolk, which comes with 9 acres of equestrian land and is for sale

The property includes professional-standard equestrian facilities

Aerial view of paddocks in Rollesby, Norfolk, where a five-bed property is for sale for £1.4m

There is also an entertaining area, featuring an outdoor kitchen, hot tub and bar

To the rear there is a paved courtyard, dog kennel, run and cloakroom. 

The remaining gardens and grounds are to the south and east and are mainly laid to lawn.

Contact Fine & Country for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Wick Lane, Rollesby
Guide price: £1,400,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043, www.fineandcountry.com

