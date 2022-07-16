News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:15 PM July 16, 2022
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The three-bed is on the market in Burnham Market for £425k - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bedroom home in a Norfolk village named one of the poshest places to live in the UK is on the market for £425,000.

The "contemporary" home in Church Walk in Burnham Market has recently been refurbished and is semi-detached with countryside views.

xxx_02_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The living room has a log burner and French doors to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The kitchen-diner is contemporary with built-in appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

The house opens to the front hall and to the right is the sitting room with a feature fireplace and French doors to the garden.

The kitchen-diner has space for a central dining table as well as a toilet, a storage cupboard and it also has French doors to the garden.

xxx_04_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

One of the two larger bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one with floor-to-ceiling windows, and one single bedroom that could be used as a home office.

There is also a shared bathroom with a shower cubicle.

The garden is south-facing with an area of patio and a large lawn overlooking surrounding fields.

There are raised beds, a shed and a greenhouse.

xxx_06_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The third bedroom is a single - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

Part of the smallest bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Burnham Market was named this year among the UK's poshest places to live and one of the most beautiful villages in the UK.

The village in north Norfolk is about three miles from the coast and 10 miles from Fakenham.

xxx_08_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

There is a shed and a greenhouse as well as raised beds - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

The garden has a small area of patio but is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Walk, Burnham Market

Guide price: £425,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

