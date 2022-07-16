See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A three-bedroom home in a Norfolk village named one of the poshest places to live in the UK is on the market for £425,000.
The "contemporary" home in Church Walk in Burnham Market has recently been refurbished and is semi-detached with countryside views.
The house opens to the front hall and to the right is the sitting room with a feature fireplace and French doors to the garden.
The kitchen-diner has space for a central dining table as well as a toilet, a storage cupboard and it also has French doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one with floor-to-ceiling windows, and one single bedroom that could be used as a home office.
There is also a shared bathroom with a shower cubicle.
The garden is south-facing with an area of patio and a large lawn overlooking surrounding fields.
There are raised beds, a shed and a greenhouse.
Burnham Market was named this year among the UK's poshest places to live and one of the most beautiful villages in the UK.
The village in north Norfolk is about three miles from the coast and 10 miles from Fakenham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Walk, Burnham Market
Guide price: £425,000
Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com