See inside three-bedroom home on sale in Burnham Market for £1.25m

The property overlooks the village green in Burnham Market - Credit: Bedfords

A three-bedroom home in Burnham Market that overlooks the village green is on the market for £1,250,000.

The house, in The Street, is next to a homeware shop and a bookshop with a gallery.

The home is entered via a hall with two panes of curved green glass - Credit: Bedfords

The front of the house is the lounge, with a large built-in TV - Credit: Bedfords

The house, with a Georgian facade, is entered via a reception hall with two panes of curved green glass.

The ground floor is entirely open-plan, on the left is the sitting room and to the back is the dining room, with bi-fold doors into the garden.

The back of the house is the dining room with bi-fold doors to the garden - Credit: Bedfords

The kitchen has curved worktops and a large skylight - Credit: Bedfords

Off the dining room is the kitchen, with curved worktops and a skylight.

There is also a small cellar currently used as a utility room.

The first floor is comprised of the three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Bedroom two, with built-in wardrobes and an en suite - Credit: Bedfords

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Bedfords

All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and one of the smaller two has an en suite.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite.

The master bedroom faces the front of the property and has an en suite and a dressing room - Credit: Bedfords

The en suite to the master bedroom - Credit: Bedfords

The annex has large bi-fold doors to the garden and is open-plan with a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom and storage.

There is a terrace garden as well as off-road parking.

The annex is open-plan with a living space/bedroom and kitchenette - Credit: Bedfords

The Annex is accessed through bi-fold doors from the garden - Credit: Bedfords

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Burnham Market

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

The garden is paved with some hedges and a mature tree - Credit: Bedfords