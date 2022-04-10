News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom home on sale in Burnham Market for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:45 AM April 10, 2022
PROP The Street Burnham Market

The property overlooks the village green in Burnham Market - Credit: Bedfords

A three-bedroom home in Burnham Market that overlooks the village green is on the market for £1,250,000.

The house, in The Street, is next to a homeware shop and a bookshop with a gallery.

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The home is entered via a hall with two panes of curved green glass - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The front of the house is the lounge, with a large built-in TV - Credit: Bedfords

The house, with a Georgian facade, is entered via a reception hall with two panes of curved green glass.

The ground floor is entirely open-plan, on the left is the sitting room and to the back is the dining room, with bi-fold doors into the garden.

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The back of the house is the dining room with bi-fold doors to the garden - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The kitchen has curved worktops and a large skylight - Credit: Bedfords

Off the dining room is the kitchen, with curved worktops and a skylight.

There is also a small cellar currently used as a utility room.

The first floor is comprised of the three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

PROP The Street Burnham Market

Bedroom two, with built-in wardrobes and an en suite - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Bedfords

Most Read

  1. 1 Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire
  2. 2 Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van
  3. 3 'We sell out every day' - Pub's new seafood platter a hit with customers
  1. 4 Venomous snake attack leaves eight-year-old 'traumatised'
  2. 5 3 Norfolk farm shops and delis named among best in UK
  3. 6 Seven drink drivers arrested in one area of Norfolk overnight
  4. 7 Weird Norfolk: The ghost house of Acle Straight
  5. 8 Norfolk's tulip fields reopening soon
  6. 9 The ultimate coastal home is up for sale for £6m
  7. 10 John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub

All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and one of the smaller two has an en suite.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite.

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The master bedroom faces the front of the property and has an en suite and a dressing room - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The en suite to the master bedroom - Credit: Bedfords

The annex has large bi-fold doors to the garden and is open-plan with a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom and storage.

There is a terrace garden as well as off-road parking.

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The annex is open-plan with a living space/bedroom and kitchenette - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The Annex is accessed through bi-fold doors from the garden - Credit: Bedfords

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Burnham Market

Guide Price: £1,250,000

Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The garden is paved with some hedges and a mature tree - Credit: Bedfords

PROP The Street Burnham Market

The garden is two-tiered between the main house and the annex - Credit: Bedfords

Burnham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk - but retailers say it won't last long

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta - The Old Forge, Thursford

John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Deputy head Chris Allen who is retiring from Attleborough High School after 37 years

Obituary

'Firm but fair' - Former Attleborough teacher dies unexpectedly

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon