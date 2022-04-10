Gallery
See inside three-bedroom home on sale in Burnham Market for £1.25m
- Credit: Bedfords
A three-bedroom home in Burnham Market that overlooks the village green is on the market for £1,250,000.
The house, in The Street, is next to a homeware shop and a bookshop with a gallery.
The house, with a Georgian facade, is entered via a reception hall with two panes of curved green glass.
The ground floor is entirely open-plan, on the left is the sitting room and to the back is the dining room, with bi-fold doors into the garden.
Off the dining room is the kitchen, with curved worktops and a skylight.
There is also a small cellar currently used as a utility room.
The first floor is comprised of the three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and one of the smaller two has an en suite.
The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite.
The annex has large bi-fold doors to the garden and is open-plan with a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom and storage.
There is a terrace garden as well as off-road parking.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Burnham Market
Guide Price: £1,250,000
Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk