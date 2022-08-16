News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside converted boat house for sale in 'one of UK's poshest villages'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:49 AM August 16, 2022
xxx_01_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The two-bed in Burnham Market is on the market for £1.195m - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed property in one of the country's "poshest places to live", with countryside views and a guest apartment, is on the market for £1.19m.

The detached home in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, is a former boat house and benefits from lots of natural light and open-plan living.

xxx_02_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The former boat house is in a popular north Norfolk village - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The main room has two bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

Burnham Market was recently named among the poshest places to live in the country by The Telegraph based on a combination of house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty. 

It is described as a "traditional Georgian village" with an average house price of £826,770. 

xxx_04_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The house opens to the kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The sitting room area in the open-plan main room - Credit: Sowerbys

The Boat House opens through a pair of bi-fold doors to the open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining room.

The large room has exposed beams and limestone flooring, as well as a log-burning stove and views of the surrounding countryside.

xxx_06_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The dining room in the main room is next to the bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

One of the bedrooms to the back of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

At the back of the house, there are two bedrooms, each with an ensuite.

To one side of the bedrooms is the summer room, with bi-fold doors overlooking the garden.

xxx_08_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The en suite for one of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

One of the bedrooms in the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
  2. 2 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  3. 3 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
  1. 4 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 5 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  3. 6 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  4. 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
  5. 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
  6. 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
  7. 10 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich

Upstairs is a guest apartment with separate access - it has a bedroom with an en suite as well as a separate kitchenette.

There are two outbuildings, one is a workshop and the other is a garden room, a timber structure that could be used as an outside dining area or a storage space.

xxx_10_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The bedroom area of the guest apartment - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The garden room has openable sides and can also be used for storage - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a patio to the front of the property and a seating area to the side.

There are four off-road parking spaces to the front of the house as well as a storage shed.

The Boat House is in Burnham Market, a north Norfolk village 10 miles from market town Fakenham.

xxx_12_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

There is a patio area for outdoor seating - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_13_theboathouse_burnhammarket_aug22

The house has wide views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Joan Short's Lane, Burnham Market

Guide price: £1,195,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon