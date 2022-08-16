See inside converted boat house for sale in 'one of UK's poshest villages'

Gallery

The two-bed in Burnham Market is on the market for £1.195m - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bed property in one of the country's "poshest places to live", with countryside views and a guest apartment, is on the market for £1.19m.

The detached home in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, is a former boat house and benefits from lots of natural light and open-plan living.

The former boat house is in a popular north Norfolk village - Credit: Sowerbys

The main room has two bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

Burnham Market was recently named among the poshest places to live in the country by The Telegraph based on a combination of house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.

It is described as a "traditional Georgian village" with an average house price of £826,770.

The house opens to the kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room area in the open-plan main room - Credit: Sowerbys

The Boat House opens through a pair of bi-fold doors to the open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining room.

The large room has exposed beams and limestone flooring, as well as a log-burning stove and views of the surrounding countryside.

The dining room in the main room is next to the bi-fold doors - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms to the back of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

At the back of the house, there are two bedrooms, each with an ensuite.

To one side of the bedrooms is the summer room, with bi-fold doors overlooking the garden.

The en suite for one of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms in the main house - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs is a guest apartment with separate access - it has a bedroom with an en suite as well as a separate kitchenette.

There are two outbuildings, one is a workshop and the other is a garden room, a timber structure that could be used as an outside dining area or a storage space.

The bedroom area of the guest apartment - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden room has openable sides and can also be used for storage - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a patio to the front of the property and a seating area to the side.

There are four off-road parking spaces to the front of the house as well as a storage shed.

The Boat House is in Burnham Market, a north Norfolk village 10 miles from market town Fakenham.

There is a patio area for outdoor seating - Credit: Sowerbys

The house has wide views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Joan Short's Lane, Burnham Market

Guide price: £1,195,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com