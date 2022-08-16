Gallery
See inside converted boat house for sale in 'one of UK's poshest villages'
A two-bed property in one of the country's "poshest places to live", with countryside views and a guest apartment, is on the market for £1.19m.
The detached home in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, is a former boat house and benefits from lots of natural light and open-plan living.
Burnham Market was recently named among the poshest places to live in the country by The Telegraph based on a combination of house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.
It is described as a "traditional Georgian village" with an average house price of £826,770.
The Boat House opens through a pair of bi-fold doors to the open-plan kitchen, sitting and dining room.
The large room has exposed beams and limestone flooring, as well as a log-burning stove and views of the surrounding countryside.
At the back of the house, there are two bedrooms, each with an ensuite.
To one side of the bedrooms is the summer room, with bi-fold doors overlooking the garden.
Upstairs is a guest apartment with separate access - it has a bedroom with an en suite as well as a separate kitchenette.
There are two outbuildings, one is a workshop and the other is a garden room, a timber structure that could be used as an outside dining area or a storage space.
There is a patio to the front of the property and a seating area to the side.
There are four off-road parking spaces to the front of the house as well as a storage shed.
The Boat House is in Burnham Market, a north Norfolk village 10 miles from market town Fakenham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Joan Short's Lane, Burnham Market
Guide price: £1,195,000
Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com