News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

1960s bungalow with original 'mint green' bathroom suite for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:18 AM July 6, 2021   
Bungalow for sale in Bradwell Norfolk

The bungalow for sale in Bradwell. - Credit: Auction House

A bungalow on a corner plot in Norfolk in need of some TLC is for sale for £130,000-£150,000.

The home in Bradwell is thought to have been built in the late 1960s with a flat roof and is in need of updating.

Bungalow in Bradwell for sale at auction

Inside the bungalow for sale with an original retro bathroom suite. - Credit: Auction House

And it has a retro bathroom suite in mint green. Such coloured bathrooms, fitted in the 1960s-1970s, are making a comeback.

The property in Mill Lane is going under the Auction House hammer in a livestream sale on July 28.

Bungalow in Bradwell, Norfolk, for sale

Inside the bungalow for sale - Credit: Auction House

Inside are two bedrooms, a lounge/diner, kitchen and the bathroom suite in aquamarine.

Bungalow for sale Bradwell, Norfolk

Inside the bungalow for sale - Credit: Auction House

Outside is a single garage with a workshop and sheds and an enclosed rear garden in need of some attention.

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer with Auction House, said: "It is ideal for those looking for a project."
 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane

Norfolk Live

Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus