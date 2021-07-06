1960s bungalow with original 'mint green' bathroom suite for sale
Published: 11:18 AM July 6, 2021
A bungalow on a corner plot in Norfolk in need of some TLC is for sale for £130,000-£150,000.
The home in Bradwell is thought to have been built in the late 1960s with a flat roof and is in need of updating.
And it has a retro bathroom suite in mint green. Such coloured bathrooms, fitted in the 1960s-1970s, are making a comeback.
The property in Mill Lane is going under the Auction House hammer in a livestream sale on July 28.
Inside are two bedrooms, a lounge/diner, kitchen and the bathroom suite in aquamarine.
Outside is a single garage with a workshop and sheds and an enclosed rear garden in need of some attention.
Bryan Baxter, auctioneer with Auction House, said: "It is ideal for those looking for a project."
