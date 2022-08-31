'Fixer upper' bungalow with huge gardens for sale at auction for £500k
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A three-bedroom bungalow in need of renovation and set in over half an acre of gardens will go under the hammer at auction next month.
Selling agents Auction House East Anglia describe the property, which dates back to the 1950s, as a “delightfully situated” bungalow in Hoveton and within walking distance of the “capital” of the Norfolk Broads.
The property has been owned by the same family for over 40 years and is now being sold vacant. It is in need of some updating and refurbishment and could be further developed – subject to planning.
It is set in just over half an acre of gardens and consent has previously been granted for an additional property to be built in its gardens. However, Auction House East Anglia says this has now lapsed and advises that new purchasers would need to contact the relevant authorities regarding any alternative planning approvals.
Accommodation currently includes an entrance hall, lounge and open-plan living space comprising a kitchen, diner and utility area. It also has three bedrooms, a dressing room or potential study, and a bathroom and separate cloakroom.
The surrounding gardens are well-established and include a double garage, workshop and extensive areas of lawn.
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, September 14. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
- 2 Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women
- 3 Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory
- 4 CCTV image released of woman after cash stolen from produce stall
- 5 Man who fell from cliffs at Hunstanton jailed for killing wife
- 6 Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills
- 7 Former Argos store granted change of use
- 8 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
- 9 9 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September
- 10 Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction
PROPERTY FACTS
Summer Drive, Hoveton
Guide price: £500,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 361653
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.