'Fixer upper' bungalow with huge gardens for sale at auction for £500k

A three-bed bungalow dating back to the 1950s will go under the hammer on September 14 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bedroom bungalow in need of renovation and set in over half an acre of gardens will go under the hammer at auction next month.

Selling agents Auction House East Anglia describe the property, which dates back to the 1950s, as a “delightfully situated” bungalow in Hoveton and within walking distance of the “capital” of the Norfolk Broads.

The property offers three bedrooms, a lounge and open-plan kitchen diner - but all could do with refurbishment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen, which needs updating - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has been owned by the same family for over 40 years and is now being sold vacant. It is in need of some updating and refurbishment and could be further developed – subject to planning.

It is set in just over half an acre of gardens and consent has previously been granted for an additional property to be built in its gardens. However, Auction House East Anglia says this has now lapsed and advises that new purchasers would need to contact the relevant authorities regarding any alternative planning approvals.

The property has been in the same family for over 40 years but is now being sold vacant - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property, located off Summer Drive in Hoveton, offers huge potential - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation currently includes an entrance hall, lounge and open-plan living space comprising a kitchen, diner and utility area. It also has three bedrooms, a dressing room or potential study, and a bathroom and separate cloakroom.

The surrounding gardens are well-established and include a double garage, workshop and extensive areas of lawn.

The bungalow sits in grounds of around half an acre and could offer the potential for development - but planning approval will be needed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, September 14. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

Summer Drive, Hoveton

Guide price: £500,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 361653

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.