News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Luxury home on edge of royal estate is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:08 AM February 7, 2022
Modern bungalow off a long shingle drive in Hillington, near Sandringham, in Norfolk

This individually designed, single-storey home has come up for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A stylish, individually designed bungalow has come up for sale on the edge of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The property, located off Malt Row on Station Road in Hillington, is for sale with Brown&Co and listed at a guide price of £795,000.

It comes complete with superb interiors as well as granted planning permission for a further detached dwelling to be built in its grounds, which extend to around 0.75 acres, subject to measured survey.

Modern style bungalow set back from off Station Road, Hillington, which is for sale for £795,000

The property is set back from the road - Credit: Brown&Co

Modern light-filled dining space in a contemporary bungalow off Station Road, Hillington, which is for sale for £795,000

The open-plan dining space - Credit: Brown&Co

Open-plan living space in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Station Road, Hillington, Norfolk

The interiors at the property are beautifully designed, with lots of natural night - Credit: Brown&Co

It also has a decking, which enjoys long hours of sunshine, extensive gardens and vehicular access.

Inside, the house is flooded with natural light from the large windows that form part of its intricate architectural design.

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner in residential at Brown&Co, said: “This property was extensively refurbished by our client and is offered in excellent condition throughout.

Modern fitted kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows in a 4-bed bungalow for sale in Hillington, Norfolk

The kitchen is stunning, with floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Brown&Co

Modern fitted kitchen space with floor-to-ceiling windows in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Station Road, Hillington

The rooms are contemporary and well-fitted with lots of natural light - Credit: Brown&Co

Modern sitting room with L-shaped sofa in a 4-bed bungalow for sale off Station Road, Hillington

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Brown&Co

“Notably, the kitchen is outstanding, being beautifully designed and fitted with quartz worktops and floor to ceiling glazed windows and sliding doors. Also, the sitting room is a stunning formal space which needs to be viewed to fully appreciate.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
  2. 2 Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country
  3. 3 Busy village road closed after tree fall
  1. 4 New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years
  2. 5 Former school playing field could make way for new homes
  3. 6 Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners
  4. 7 Cracks appear in Mundesley cliff top close to previous fall
  5. 8 Where Jubilee beacons will be lit across Norfolk
  6. 9 One person taken to hospital and road closed after car crash
  7. 10 New gym gets go-ahead to open in former Homebase store

A reception hallway is open plan to the dining area and kitchen/breakfast room and there is also a sitting room, laundry room and integral access to a double garage.

There is a snug, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master suite also has its own shower room and a sitting room.

The property is also offered with extant planning for the construction of a two-storey dwelling and detached garage.

Large lawned garden at the rear of a contemporary bungalow in Hillington, Norfolk

The property sits in around 0.75 acres, with planning permission to build a two-storey dwelling with a garage - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Hillington
Guide price: £795,000
Brown&Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Patrick Doherty

Investigations

‘We got too big too fast,’ says firm after deserting £50,000 build

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Watton Road Hingham and barking dog

‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Man from Norwich died in car crash in Manchester

Grandad from Norwich with 'silly sense of humour' dies in Manchester crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
PROP - The Green, Martham

Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon