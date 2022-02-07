Luxury home on edge of royal estate is for sale

This individually designed, single-storey home has come up for sale at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A stylish, individually designed bungalow has come up for sale on the edge of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The property, located off Malt Row on Station Road in Hillington, is for sale with Brown&Co and listed at a guide price of £795,000.

It comes complete with superb interiors as well as granted planning permission for a further detached dwelling to be built in its grounds, which extend to around 0.75 acres, subject to measured survey.

The property is set back from the road - Credit: Brown&Co

The open-plan dining space - Credit: Brown&Co

The interiors at the property are beautifully designed, with lots of natural night - Credit: Brown&Co

It also has a decking, which enjoys long hours of sunshine, extensive gardens and vehicular access.

Inside, the house is flooded with natural light from the large windows that form part of its intricate architectural design.

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner in residential at Brown&Co, said: “This property was extensively refurbished by our client and is offered in excellent condition throughout.

The kitchen is stunning, with floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Brown&Co

The rooms are contemporary and well-fitted with lots of natural light - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Brown&Co

“Notably, the kitchen is outstanding, being beautifully designed and fitted with quartz worktops and floor to ceiling glazed windows and sliding doors. Also, the sitting room is a stunning formal space which needs to be viewed to fully appreciate.”

A reception hallway is open plan to the dining area and kitchen/breakfast room and there is also a sitting room, laundry room and integral access to a double garage.

There is a snug, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master suite also has its own shower room and a sitting room.

The property is also offered with extant planning for the construction of a two-storey dwelling and detached garage.

The property sits in around 0.75 acres, with planning permission to build a two-storey dwelling with a garage - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information contact Lee Shuardson at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Hillington

Guide price: £795,000

Brown&Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.