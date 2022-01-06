News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Two in one' bungalow for sale by auction - and it needs renovating

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:15 PM January 6, 2022
Chalet bungalow with a pond and large garden off Dennis Road, Hellesdon, for sale by auction

This three-bed bungalow on Dennis Road, Hellesdon, will go under the hammer on February 9 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A 'two in one' bungalow has come up for sale in Hellesdon, near Norwich, and it could be the perfect renovation project for the new year.

The property at Dennis Road will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 9 and is priced at a guide of £300,000-£325,000.

It was originally built as a pair but was joined together by the current owner to create a single, adaptable bungalow - although it could still be re-established as two. 

Large chalet bungalow with in out driveway for sale by auction off Dennis Road, Hellesdon

The bungalow was originally two properties but has been converted into one - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large reception room in a 3-bed chalet bungalow for sale by auction off Dennis Road, Hellesdon

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large fitted kitchen/breakfast room with tiled floor in a chalet bungalow for sale off Dennis Road, Hellesdon

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Ground floor reception room in a 3-bed bungalow for sale off Dennis Road, Hellesdon

The bungalow is in need of updating - and could even be separated into two properties - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It offers great potential as a family home and is situated in a popular residential neighbourhood.

There is a dining room, sitting room and living room on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room, cloakroom and utility and storage area.

A further bedroom can be found upstairs, where there is also a large loft space and plenty of storage.

Storage/utility area to the side of a 3-bed chalet bungalow for sale off Dennis Road in Hellesdon, near Norwich

The property offers lots of storage space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Upstairs bedroom with red carpet in a chalet bungalow for sale by auction in Hellesdon near Norwich

The upstairs bedroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large storage space in the loft of a 3-bed chalet bungalow for sale by auction off Dennis Road, Hellesdon

The loft offers lots of storage space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Huge ornamental pond in the rear garden of a property for sale off Dennis Road, Hellesdon near Norwich

There is a large ornamental pond in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside there is a front garden with an in and out driveway, as well as a garage. To the rear there is a further garden with a lawn, patio, ornamental pond and selection of beds and borders.

The next open day will be on Tuesday, January 11, and the auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. Contact Auction House East Anglia for further details, including legal packs.

PROPERTY FACTS
Dennis Road, Hellesdon
Guide price: £300,000-£325,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

