'Two in one' bungalow for sale by auction - and it needs renovating

This three-bed bungalow on Dennis Road, Hellesdon, will go under the hammer on February 9 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A 'two in one' bungalow has come up for sale in Hellesdon, near Norwich, and it could be the perfect renovation project for the new year.

The property at Dennis Road will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 9 and is priced at a guide of £300,000-£325,000.

It was originally built as a pair but was joined together by the current owner to create a single, adaptable bungalow - although it could still be re-established as two.

The bungalow was originally two properties but has been converted into one - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The bungalow is in need of updating - and could even be separated into two properties - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It offers great potential as a family home and is situated in a popular residential neighbourhood.

There is a dining room, sitting room and living room on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room, cloakroom and utility and storage area.

A further bedroom can be found upstairs, where there is also a large loft space and plenty of storage.

The property offers lots of storage space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The upstairs bedroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The loft offers lots of storage space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There is a large ornamental pond in the garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside there is a front garden with an in and out driveway, as well as a garage. To the rear there is a further garden with a lawn, patio, ornamental pond and selection of beds and borders.

The next open day will be on Tuesday, January 11, and the auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. Contact Auction House East Anglia for further details, including legal packs.

PROPERTY FACTS

Dennis Road, Hellesdon

Guide price: £300,000-£325,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.