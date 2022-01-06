'Two in one' bungalow for sale by auction - and it needs renovating
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A 'two in one' bungalow has come up for sale in Hellesdon, near Norwich, and it could be the perfect renovation project for the new year.
The property at Dennis Road will go under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, February 9 and is priced at a guide of £300,000-£325,000.
It was originally built as a pair but was joined together by the current owner to create a single, adaptable bungalow - although it could still be re-established as two.
It offers great potential as a family home and is situated in a popular residential neighbourhood.
There is a dining room, sitting room and living room on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room, cloakroom and utility and storage area.
A further bedroom can be found upstairs, where there is also a large loft space and plenty of storage.
Outside there is a front garden with an in and out driveway, as well as a garage. To the rear there is a further garden with a lawn, patio, ornamental pond and selection of beds and borders.
The next open day will be on Tuesday, January 11, and the auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 9. Contact Auction House East Anglia for further details, including legal packs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Dennis Road, Hellesdon
Guide price: £300,000-£325,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
