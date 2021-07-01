Find out which properties sold to raise over £3m at auction

Published: 3:33 PM July 1, 2021

This detached property on Christchurch Road in Norwich sold for £522,000, above its guide of £395,000-£425,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

12 lots out of 12 lots sold at Brown & Co’s recent auction, achieving a 100% success rate and raising a sum of £3,156,000.



“The firm sold a variety of property in Norfolk and Suffolk,” says chartered surveyor Peter Hornor.

“Highlights included a bungalow in Reepham in need of renovation, selling for £100,000 in excess of the reserve; a three-bedroom detached 1930’s house in need of renovation on Christchurch Road, one of the favoured residential areas in Norwich, selling for £120,000 in excess of the reserve; and a property on Newmarket Road, selling for in excess of £50,000 over the reserve.

This property at Newmarket Road in Norwich sold for £681,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

“Another particular highlight involved the sale of surplus farmland at Salthouse – with a guide price of £5,000-£10,000, it sold for £96,000.”



Mr Hornor says that the firm’s clients were “thrilled” with the results, and confirmed that the online approach is here to stay.



“Brown & Co has now held six online sales over the last year and continues to develop its approach to this form of marketing property,” he says.

A bungalow in Reepham in need of renovation sold for £100,000 in excess of the reserve - Credit: Brown & Co

"The market continues to move forward throughout the price ranges, with demand continuing to outstrip supply. The scarcity factor is very relevant and Brown & Co emphasise that they are ready, willing and able to provide advice without obligation for property across the board, including houses and cottages in need of renovation, city terraces and executorships, together with land throughout the region.”



The next three auctions are in mid-July (with four lots currently registered), as well as one at the end of July, and an autumn auction which will take place at the end of September, for which the firm already has numerous lots registered.

Surplus farmland at Salthouse, with a guide price of £5,000-£10,000, sold for £96,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

For further information, contact Peter Hornor or Trevor Blythe on 01603 629871.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.



