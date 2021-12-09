Quirky school room sells at auction – but how much did it go for?

A fascinating brick and flint former school room in Crostwick, off the main North Walsham Road, sold for £157,000 – nearly twice as much as its lower end guide of £80,000-£100,000 – after receiving 38 bids at auction this week.



People started making bids when the online auction started on Tuesday, December 7 and the sale had reached £100,000 by Wednesday, December 8 at 2.24pm. The price rose to £157,000 in the next few minutes – when the virtual hammer came down at 2.31pm, with the property sold to a local man.

Two flats on Esdelle Street, Norwich, are coming up for sale at auction - Credit: Brown&Co

Another lot - an end terrace in Esdelle Street, Norwich - which had been converted into two, sold for £137,000, in excess of the guide of £100,000-£125,000.



And a quirky former holiday cabin in Frieston, Lincolnshire sold for £75,000, in excess of its guide of £20,000-£25,000.



Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown&Co, said: “Three weeks before Christmas, the appetite for buying property and land is still there – with our online auction seeing prices achieved over the guides and a long list of people making bids.



“Other highlights were 10 lots which were sold for a corporate client who had a target of £1m. We were delighted to achieve in excess of £1.5m.



“Outside Norfolk, a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Wenhaston, Suffolk sold for £195,000, guided at £150,000-£175,000, another good result for our client.”



Brown&Co has an online auction on January 19 followed by the next bigger sale in March.

For more information contact Trevor Blythe at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

