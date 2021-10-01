Norwich home sells at auction with over 30 bids - but for how much?

Published: 5:14 PM October 1, 2021

An Edwardian home on Eaton Road, Norwich, which sold at auction earlier this week - Credit: Brown & Co

An Edwardian house in Norwich attracted more than 30 bids at an online auction earlier this week, as both property and land went under the hammer with Brown & Co.

More than 30 bids were made for the five-bedroom house on Eaton Road, which sold for £757,000.

Inside this Edwardian home on Eaton Road, Norwich, which sold at auction for £757,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Peter Hornor, head of auctions at Brown & Co in Norwich, said: “We are thrilled with the results of our autumn sale. We sold 18 out of 19 lots on the day and one sold prior.



“The results show auctions are an outstanding way of maximizing results for our clients – the land sales far exceeded all our expectations and the residential property sales were very gratifying.”

This mid-terraced house in Aylsham Road sold for £235,000 after 52 bids - Credit: Brown & Co

Other lots included a mid-terraced house in Aylsham Road, guided at £150,000-£175,000 which sold for £235,000 after 52 bids.



A building offering a number of ground floor offices in London Road, King’s Lynn attracted 30 bids and sold for £266,000 over a guide of £225,000-£250,000.

1.75 acre field in Bloomstile Lane, Salthouse, sold for £107,500 - despite a guide of just £20,000-£30,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Overall, parcels of land attracted the most interest, with a 1.75 acre field in Bloomstile Lane, Salthouse, selling at £107,500 after 80 bids - despite a guide of just £20,000-£30,000.

Another parcel of land measuring 2.75 acres, set out as paddocks, in Thornham Road, Methwold sold for £138,000 with 44 bids.

2.75 acres in Thornham Road, Methwold, sold for £138,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A townhouse in Chapelfield North, Norwich, was the only lot to remain unsold at the end of the auction.



For more information about selling or buying a property at auction, contact Peter Hornor at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

