Take a look at the property and land coming to auction this spring

St Faiths, Old Catton for sale for £750,000-£795,000 in an online auction which starts on February 22 and ends on February 23 - Credit: Brown&Co

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, looks back at 2021 and forward to the firm’s 2022 spring sale.

"We launch our auction entries onto the open market via our Brown & Co website this week and very much look forward to the coming year," says Mr Hornor.

"So much has happened over the last two years and looking back to March 2020, it is difficult to believe that we have not been able to hold an in-room auction since December 2019.

"Maybe the buoyancy in the market throughout the price ranges has surprised everybody during this time: it is certainly the case with the auction market. There have been outstanding results and over the course of 2021 we sold over £10m worth of property, which is very gratifying.

"This year we will be holding auctions in March, June, September and December but the beauty of the online approach is that we can have further auctions when necessary, which has enabled us to be much more flexible and suits our clients. For example, we have three auctions in the run up to the March sale.

"First up is a commercial/residential investment property in Hunstanton and then later in February we have Foxhall Farm, near Wisbech. At the end of this month we have 10 lots being offered by Flagship Group in locations as far apart as Clacton, Brightlingsea, Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Sculthorpe, Campsea Ash and Newmarket.

Upton Close, Norwich; for sale for £700,000-£750,000 by auction on March 22-23 - Credit: Brown&Co

"At the end of March we have over 25 lots comprising property throughout the price ranges including parcels of land in Ingworth, Felbrigg and Reymerston, building plots in Norwich, East Tuddenham and Swanton Abbott, terraced houses in Norwich, a house in South Norfolk, and established homes in Upton Close and Christchurch Road in Norwich and Old Catton.

"Online auctions have worked very well over the past two years and this is the case throughout the country. It will be interesting to see when and if we go back to the in-room sale.

Tunstead Road, Hoveton; for sale for £170,000-£190,000 on February 22-23 - Credit: Brown&Co

"Auctions are a very good way of achieving a transparent result and over the past few years we have seen that there is great scope to continue this transparency and to show that we are maximising value for our clients.

"As always, I like to remind readers that auctions suit a wide variety of property, including those in need of renovation and investment opportunities as well. With two or more keen bidders, a property can far exceed its reserve, enabling us to achieve the best possible price for the vendor on the day.

Christchurch Road, Norwich; for sale for £475,000-£495,000 by online auction on March 22-23 - Credit: Brown&Co

"We are now busy preparing for viewings and both myself, Trevor Blythe and the auction team here look forward to helping with enquiries as we move forward in what we hope and expect will be a buoyant year in 2022."

