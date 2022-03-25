News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two 1950s houses in very different styles sell in online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Published: 8:30 AM March 25, 2022
218 St Faiths Road, Old Catton, sold for £790,000 at Brown&Co's spring auction

218 St Faiths Road, Old Catton, sold for £790,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Brown&Co held its online spring auction of 17 lots and sold a number of interesting houses as well as plots of land. 

Among these were 218 St Faiths Road, Old Catton, a 1950s detached house occupying a plot of land that is partly walled. Guided at between £750,000-£795,000, the virtual hammer came down at £790,000 after four bids starting at £750,000. 

Another house, also dating to the 1950s and designed and built by the renowned architect John Winter, sold for £700,000. This property, 21 Upton Close, Norwich, had a guide price of between £700,000-£750,000 and received six online bids. 

21 Upton Close, Norwich - sold for £700,000 at Brown&Co's spring auction

21 Upton Close, Norwich - sold for £700,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

John Winter was a well-known architect and has two colour print portraits in the National Portrait Gallery in London. 

Other properties which sold in the online auction included 4 Dam Brigg, Banham, a semi-detached house. This sold for well over its guide of £120,000-£140,000, with the virtual hammer coming down at £249,000. 

4 Dam Brigg, Banham - sold for £249,000 at Brown&Co's spring auction

4 Dam Brigg, Banham - sold for £249,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A detached bungalow in Greenborough Road, Norwich, sold for £275,000, over its guide of £225,000-£235,000, and a building plot near Norwich City football ground, in Clarence Harbour Court, sold for £73,000, over its guide of £40,000-£60,000. Another plot of land in Eagle Lane, Ingworth, sold for £109,000, over its guide of £45,000-£55,000. 

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, said: “The results from our varied online auction shows there is still an appetite for buying in this manner, we are delighted with the prices achieved for our clients.” 

For more information contact Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871. 

