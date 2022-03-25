Two 1950s houses in very different styles sell in online auction

Brown&Co held its online spring auction of 17 lots and sold a number of interesting houses as well as plots of land.

Among these were 218 St Faiths Road, Old Catton, a 1950s detached house occupying a plot of land that is partly walled. Guided at between £750,000-£795,000, the virtual hammer came down at £790,000 after four bids starting at £750,000.

Another house, also dating to the 1950s and designed and built by the renowned architect John Winter, sold for £700,000. This property, 21 Upton Close, Norwich, had a guide price of between £700,000-£750,000 and received six online bids.

21 Upton Close, Norwich - sold for £700,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

John Winter was a well-known architect and has two colour print portraits in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Other properties which sold in the online auction included 4 Dam Brigg, Banham, a semi-detached house. This sold for well over its guide of £120,000-£140,000, with the virtual hammer coming down at £249,000.

4 Dam Brigg, Banham - sold for £249,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A detached bungalow in Greenborough Road, Norwich, sold for £275,000, over its guide of £225,000-£235,000, and a building plot near Norwich City football ground, in Clarence Harbour Court, sold for £73,000, over its guide of £40,000-£60,000. Another plot of land in Eagle Lane, Ingworth, sold for £109,000, over its guide of £45,000-£55,000.

Peter Hornor, auctioneer and chartered surveyor at Brown&Co, said: “The results from our varied online auction shows there is still an appetite for buying in this manner, we are delighted with the prices achieved for our clients.”

