See inside 'contemporary' home in 'up-and-coming' village on sale for £575k
- Credit: Sefftons
A four-bedroom family home, with a "contemporary" living space and in a sought-after location, is on sale for £575,000.
The property is in Brooke, a village recently named by the Sunday Times as one of the UK's up-and-coming areas.
The house opens into a huge open-plan living space, with a bespoke hand-built kitchen and dining area which leads to the utility room and toilet.
The living room area, which leads to the snug and conservatory, is to the right of the property and has a log burner.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom has an en suite with a shower which is currently decorated with blue and white tiles.
The back garden has decking and an artificial lawn that wraps around the side of the house.
The garden could potentially be extended as the neighbours have offered to sell part of their plot.
Next to the detached double garage is the garden room with bi-fold doors that can be used as a home office.
Brooke is a village on the B1332, seven miles south of Norwich and five miles from Loddon.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Green, Brooke
Guide price: £575,000
Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk