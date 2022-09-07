News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside 'contemporary' home in 'up-and-coming' village on sale for £575k

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:29 AM September 7, 2022
xxx_02_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The house is in Brooke, named one of the UK's 'up-and-coming' villages - Credit: Sefftons

A four-bedroom family home, with a "contemporary" living space and in a sought-after location, is on sale for £575,000.

The property is in Brooke, a village recently named by the Sunday Times as one of the UK's up-and-coming areas.

xxx_03_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The porch opens into the open-plan living space - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_04_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The kitchen is in the open-plan living area - Credit: Sefftons

The house opens into a huge open-plan living space, with a bespoke hand-built kitchen and dining area which leads to the utility room and toilet.

The living room area, which leads to the snug and conservatory, is to the right of the property and has a log burner.

xxx_05_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The lounge has a log burner and marble-design tiles - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_06_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The snug leads into the conservatory - Credit: Sefftons

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an en suite with a shower which is currently decorated with blue and white tiles. 

xxx_07_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The conservatory overlooks the garden - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_08_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Sefftons

The back garden has decking and an artificial lawn that wraps around the side of the house.

The garden could potentially be extended as the neighbours have offered to sell part of their plot. 

xxx_09_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The en suite for the master bedroom - Credit: Sefftons

xxx_10_highgreen_brooke_sep22

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Sefftons

Next to the detached double garage is the garden room with bi-fold doors that can be used as a home office. 

Brooke is a village on the B1332, seven miles south of Norwich and five miles from Loddon.

xxx_11_highgreen_brooke_sep22

The garden is made up of decking and artificial grass - Credit: Sefftons

PROPERTY FACTS 

High Green, Brooke

Guide price: £575,000

Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk

