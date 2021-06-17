News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broads bungalow available to rent - and you can even bring your boat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 PM June 17, 2021   
A two-bedroom bungalow has become available to rent with the Norfolk Broads literally on its doorstep.

The detached property on Brimbelow Road in Hoveton is available on a long-term let with Minors & Brady for £1,350 per month. It comes unfurnished with allocated parking and a garden and occupies a prime spot on the river, with mooring facilities available.

Inside, accommodation includes a large lounge, conservatory and fitted kitchen, as well as two bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom also has an en suite.

To the rear of the bungalow there is a garden with a decking area and mooring access to the River Bure.

Brimbelow Road is well-located in the village of Hoveton and means that new tenants can make the most of the area, which includes shops, amusements and scenic walks.

It's also served by good road and rail links that provide easy access to both the city and the coast.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady on 01603 950206.

