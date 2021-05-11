Victorian rectory in 5.5 acres for sale for £1.35m
- Credit: Savills
A former rectory in Norfolk built in 1842 by a Gothic architect with an eye-catching stained glass feature, is for sale.
Bressingham Lodge was the rectory for St John the Baptist church in the village and was designed by architect Samuel Sanders Teulon.
Teulon was renowned for reinstating Gothic designs and reworking churches to make them more 'modern.' He is known, however, to have also created a new porch at Holkham Hall.
Inside are five bedrooms and four receptions. Upstairs, is a feature stained glass window.
Outside Bressingham Lodge has a formal lawn, areas of meadow, an orchard and woodland. There is also a listed stable block that offers further scope for conversion.
You may also want to watch:
Tom Clayton, from agent Savills, said: “Bressingham Lodge has a rich history and is a superb example of a strikingly attractive early Victorian rectory.
"A personal favourite is the stunning stained glass window on the first floor.”
Most Read
- 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
- 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
- 3 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
- 4 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
- 5 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
- 6 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
- 7 Former Primark store goes up for rent
- 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
- 9 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
- 10 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident