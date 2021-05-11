News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Victorian rectory in 5.5 acres for sale for £1.35m

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:51 PM May 11, 2021   
Bressingham Lodge in Norfolk

Bressingham Lodge, for sale. - Credit: Savills

A former rectory in Norfolk built in 1842 by a Gothic architect with an eye-catching stained glass feature, is for sale.

Bressingham Lodge, Norfolk

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Bressingham Lodge was the rectory for St John the Baptist church in the village and was designed by architect Samuel Sanders Teulon.

Teulon was renowned for reinstating Gothic designs and reworking churches to make them more 'modern.' He is known, however, to have also created a new porch at Holkham Hall.

Bressingham Lodge, Norfolk

The stained glass window in Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Inside are five bedrooms and four receptions. Upstairs, is a feature stained glass window.

Bressingham Lodge, Norfolk

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Outside Bressingham Lodge has a formal lawn, areas of meadow, an orchard and woodland. There is also a listed stable block that offers further scope for conversion.

Bressingham Lodge, Norfolk

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

Tom Clayton, from agent Savills, said: “Bressingham Lodge has a rich history and is a superb example of a strikingly attractive  early Victorian rectory. 

"A personal favourite is the stunning stained glass window on the first floor.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  2. 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
  3. 3 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  1. 4 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
  2. 5 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  3. 6 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
  4. 7 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  5. 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  6. 9 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
  7. 10 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus