Published: 2:51 PM May 11, 2021

A former rectory in Norfolk built in 1842 by a Gothic architect with an eye-catching stained glass feature, is for sale.

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Bressingham Lodge was the rectory for St John the Baptist church in the village and was designed by architect Samuel Sanders Teulon.

Teulon was renowned for reinstating Gothic designs and reworking churches to make them more 'modern.' He is known, however, to have also created a new porch at Holkham Hall.

The stained glass window in Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Inside are five bedrooms and four receptions. Upstairs, is a feature stained glass window.

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Outside Bressingham Lodge has a formal lawn, areas of meadow, an orchard and woodland. There is also a listed stable block that offers further scope for conversion.

Bressingham Lodge - Credit: Savills

Tom Clayton, from agent Savills, said: “Bressingham Lodge has a rich history and is a superb example of a strikingly attractive early Victorian rectory.

"A personal favourite is the stunning stained glass window on the first floor.”