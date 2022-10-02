Converted barn with period features and indoor pool on sale for £700k

A three-bed barn is on the market for £700k - Credit: abbotFox

A three-bed converted barn in south Norfolk with an indoor pool and a walled garden is on the market for £700,000.

Thatcher's Barn is black weatherboarded under a thatched roof. There are lots of original features including exposed framework, vaulted ceilings, stone floors and fireplaces.

The house opens into the sitting room with a 25ft vaulted ceiling, fireplace and French doors to the garden.

To the left is the first bedroom with an en suite.

There is also a handbuilt kitchen and breakfast room as well as a study and a small toilet.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, the master with a bathroom and the other with a shower room.

The poolhouse has large windows and doors to the garden. It also has a sauna.

To the rear is a south-facing walled courtyard garden. There are several areas designed to make the most of the sun's position.

Thatcher's Barn is in Bressingham, a village two-and-a-half miles from Diss and 22 miles from Norwich.

Bressingham has a primary school, playing fields and a steam museum, with a nearby pub in Roydon.

PROPERTY FACTS

High Road, Bressingham

Guide price: £700,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk