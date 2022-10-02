News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Converted barn with period features and indoor pool on sale for £700k

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:00 PM October 2, 2022
A three-bed barn is on the market for £700k - Credit: abbotFox

A three-bed converted barn in south Norfolk with an indoor pool and a walled garden is on the market for £700,000.

Thatcher's Barn is black weatherboarded under a thatched roof. There are lots of original features including exposed framework, vaulted ceilings, stone floors and fireplaces.

The front door leads to the sitting room - Credit: abbotFox

The sitting room has a 25ft vaulted ceiling, original stone flooring and a brick fireplace - Credit: abbotFox

The house opens into the sitting room with a 25ft vaulted ceiling, fireplace and French doors to the garden.

To the left is the first bedroom with an en suite.

The kitchen and breakfast room was handbuilt and has stairs to the master bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

The study - Credit: abbotFox

There is also a handbuilt kitchen and breakfast room as well as a study and a small toilet.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, the master with a bathroom and the other with a shower room.

One of the two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: abbotFox

The master bedroom's en suite - Credit: abbotFox

The poolhouse has large windows and doors to the garden. It also has a sauna.

To the rear is a south-facing walled courtyard garden. There are several areas designed to make the most of the sun's position.

One of the two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: abbotFox

The indoor pool has doors to the garden and large windows - Credit: abbotFox

Thatcher's Barn is in Bressingham, a village two-and-a-half miles from Diss and 22 miles from Norwich.

Bressingham has a primary school, playing fields and a steam museum, with a nearby pub in Roydon.

French doors in the lounge lead to the garden - Credit: abbotFox

The garden is a walled courtyard garden with patio - Credit: abbotFox

PROPERTY FACTS

High Road, Bressingham

Guide price: £700,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk

