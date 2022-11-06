Stunning barn conversion with picturesque views on sale for £1.75m
- Credit: Winkworth
This four-bedroom contemporary barn conversion which estate agents describe as having that "wow factor" is on sale for £1.75m.
The property, which is located in Brandiston Hall Lane, Brandiston, near Reepham, offers 5,000sqft of living space and is nestled in the north Norfolk countryside.
Equipped with four double bedrooms and four luxury en-sites and a family bathroom, the building is a perfect size for a growing family.
The property also offers LED lighting as well as zone controlled underfloor heating to both floors via economic air source heating as well as a fully fitted CCTV system.
The open plan main reception area measures 48ft comprising a stunning kitchen with fully fitted high end appliances and a central island.
It leads to the lounge and dining areas which are complete with a Danish log burner and a stylish modern staircase, as well as floor to ceiling glass doors with electric blinds which fully retract to create an outdoor/indoor living experience.
Moving to the gardens, the expansive grounds consisting of about an acre are accessed via an electric gate with a sweeping shingle drive leading to a resin-based parking area and an undercover car port.
This continues to a 21ft garage/workshop with an electric sliding door, power and light with access to the plant room.
PROPERTY FACTS
Brandiston Hall Lane, Brandiston
Guide price: £1,750,000
Winkworth, 01603 361844