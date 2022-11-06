News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning barn conversion with picturesque views on sale for £1.75m

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:25 AM November 6, 2022
The four-bed home is on sale for £1,750,000

The four-bed home is on sale for £1,750,000 - Credit: Winkworth

This four-bedroom contemporary barn conversion which estate agents describe as having that "wow factor" is on sale for £1.75m.

The property, which is located in Brandiston Hall Lane, Brandiston, near Reepham, offers 5,000sqft of living space and is nestled in the north Norfolk countryside.

Equipped with four double bedrooms and four luxury en-sites and a family bathroom, the building is a perfect size for a growing family.

The open plan living space

The open plan living space - Credit: Winkworth

The stylish modern staircase in the property

The stylish modern staircase in the property - Credit: Winkworth

The home comes with an open plan kitchen and dining room space

The home comes with an open plan kitchen and dining room space - Credit: Winkworth

The property also offers LED lighting as well as zone controlled underfloor heating to both floors via economic air source heating as well as a fully fitted CCTV system.

The open plan main reception area measures 48ft comprising a stunning kitchen with fully fitted high end appliances and a central island.

It leads to the lounge and dining areas which are complete with a Danish log burner and a stylish modern staircase, as well as floor to ceiling glass doors with electric blinds which fully retract to create an outdoor/indoor living experience. 

The living room at the property

The living room at the property - Credit: Winkworth

The property comes with an ideal office space

The property comes with an ideal office space - Credit: Winkworth

One of the four bedrooms at the property

One of the four bedrooms at the property - Credit: Winkworth

Moving to the gardens, the expansive grounds consisting of about an acre are accessed via an electric gate with a sweeping shingle drive leading to a resin-based parking area and an undercover car port.

This continues to a 21ft garage/workshop with an electric sliding door, power and light with access to the plant room.

All of the property's bedrooms are kitted out with an en-suite

All of the property's bedrooms are kitted out with an en-suite - Credit: Winkworth

A bathroom at the property

A bathroom at the property - Credit: Winkworth

The property has stunning views of the Norfolk countryside

The property has stunning views of the Norfolk countryside - Credit: Winkworth

PROPERTY FACTS

Brandiston Hall Lane, Brandiston

Guide price: £1,750,000

Winkworth, 01603 361844

