Norfolk barn conversion with idyllic grounds up for rent

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 5:00 PM December 10, 2021
A pretty white barn conversion set behind a lavender field in Bradenham, Norfolk

Spring Farm Barn, Bradenham, is available to rent at the end of January - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom barn conversion has come up for rent in Bradenham near Dereham - and it offers tenants the perfect opportunity to rent a slice of country life.

The property is available from the end of January 2022, on a long-term let, and is priced at £750 per calendar month. It is set in beautiful surroundings, with garden maintenance and water included in its monthly fees.

Large open-plan living space in a two-bed barn conversion for rent in Bradenham, Norfolk

The main barn is an open-plan living space - Credit: Sowerbys

Rustic country-style kitchen in a two-bed barn conversion for rent in Bradenham, Norfolk

The kitchen and dining area - Credit: Sowerbys

Farmhouse style sitting room with timber beams and woodburning stove in a two-bed home for rent in Bradenham

The living area also has a wood-burning stove - Credit: Sowerbys

The main living accommodation is light, airy and open-plan, with half the barn being used for living space and the other half as a generous and well-fitted kitchen/diner.

There is also a bathroom and a separate utility area on the ground floor.

A double staircase in the living area leads up to two snug bedrooms, situated on the mezzanine above. They, too, are full of character, with exposed timbers and wood floors as well as vaulted ceilings.

Twin bedroom with vaulted ceiling and timber beams in a converted barn for rent in Bradenham, Norfolk

One of two bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Sowerbys

Empty bedroom space in a 2-bed barn conversion in Bradenham, Norfokl

The other bedroom space, currently unfurnished - Credit: Sowerbys

Pretty gardens surrounding a two-bedroom barn conversion to rent in Bradenham, Norfolk

The property comes with its own self-contained garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the property has a self-contained and fully enclosed garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, as well as allocated parking which is accessed off a private driveway.

No pets or children are permitted at the property.

Contact Sowerbys on 01362 536024 for more information.

