£700k character cottage with gorgeous gardens up for sale near the coast

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:16 PM June 20, 2022
Front of Boundary Cottage, Grub Street, Happisburgh, which is for sale for £700k

Boundary Cottage is situated on the boundary between Happisburgh and East Ruston - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom character cottage has come up for sale near the Norfolk coast at a guide price of £700,000.

Boundary Cottage is nestled between Happisburgh and East Ruston and offers the best of both worlds; it is within easy reach of the sea, without being crowded, and has all the charm you would expect from a cottage in the countryside.

It is made of brick and flint but has been extended, and now includes a lovely conservatory overlooking the gardens plus a useful studio or office space.

Modern conservatory extension at a brick and flint cottage for sale near Happisburgh for £700k

Inside the conservatory at Boundary Cottage near Happisburgh - Credit: William H Brown

Modern Shaker-style kitchen at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh, which is for sale for £700k

The fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Period-style dining space with table and chairs and a woodburner set into a brick hearth

Inside one of the reception spaces - Credit: William H Brown

Family bathroom with rolltop bath and shower cubicle at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh, which is for sale for £700k

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: William H Brown

Other highlights include three first-floor bedrooms – including one en suite – plus a well-fitted kitchen, dining room and formal sitting room on the ground floor. All of the ground-floor rooms, including the bathroom, which has a freestanding bath and separate shower, are fitted with underfloor heating.

Outside there is extensive parking, a large carport and pretty landscaped gardens which feature a lawn, pond and lovely terrace and extend to around a third of an acre.

Large double bedroom with skylight at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh, which is for sale for £700k

One of three first-floor bedrooms inside the cottage - Credit: William H Brown

Pretty landscaped gardens at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh, which is on the market for £700k

The landscaped gardens - Credit: William H Brown

Huge pond in a third-of-an-acre garden at Boundary Cottage near Happisburgh which is for sale for £700k

The pond at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh - Credit: William H Brown

Rear of Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh, a brick and flint cottage for sale for £700k

The rear of Boundary Cottage which offers lots of off-road parking - Credit: William H Brown

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
Grub Street, Happisburgh
Guide price: £700,000 
William H Brown, 01603 221797 
www.williamhbrown.co.uk 

