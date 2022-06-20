£700k character cottage with gorgeous gardens up for sale near the coast

Boundary Cottage is situated on the boundary between Happisburgh and East Ruston - Credit: William H Brown

A three-bedroom character cottage has come up for sale near the Norfolk coast at a guide price of £700,000.

Boundary Cottage is nestled between Happisburgh and East Ruston and offers the best of both worlds; it is within easy reach of the sea, without being crowded, and has all the charm you would expect from a cottage in the countryside.

It is made of brick and flint but has been extended, and now includes a lovely conservatory overlooking the gardens plus a useful studio or office space.

Inside the conservatory at Boundary Cottage near Happisburgh - Credit: William H Brown

The fitted kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Inside one of the reception spaces - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: William H Brown

Other highlights include three first-floor bedrooms – including one en suite – plus a well-fitted kitchen, dining room and formal sitting room on the ground floor. All of the ground-floor rooms, including the bathroom, which has a freestanding bath and separate shower, are fitted with underfloor heating.

Outside there is extensive parking, a large carport and pretty landscaped gardens which feature a lawn, pond and lovely terrace and extend to around a third of an acre.

One of three first-floor bedrooms inside the cottage - Credit: William H Brown

The landscaped gardens - Credit: William H Brown

The pond at Boundary Cottage, near Happisburgh - Credit: William H Brown

The rear of Boundary Cottage which offers lots of off-road parking - Credit: William H Brown

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Grub Street, Happisburgh

Guide price: £700,000

William H Brown, 01603 221797

www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.