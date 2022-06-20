£700k character cottage with gorgeous gardens up for sale near the coast
A three-bedroom character cottage has come up for sale near the Norfolk coast at a guide price of £700,000.
Boundary Cottage is nestled between Happisburgh and East Ruston and offers the best of both worlds; it is within easy reach of the sea, without being crowded, and has all the charm you would expect from a cottage in the countryside.
It is made of brick and flint but has been extended, and now includes a lovely conservatory overlooking the gardens plus a useful studio or office space.
Other highlights include three first-floor bedrooms – including one en suite – plus a well-fitted kitchen, dining room and formal sitting room on the ground floor. All of the ground-floor rooms, including the bathroom, which has a freestanding bath and separate shower, are fitted with underfloor heating.
Outside there is extensive parking, a large carport and pretty landscaped gardens which feature a lawn, pond and lovely terrace and extend to around a third of an acre.
