See inside Norfolk's most expensive three-bed home – for sale for £2.2m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:51 AM July 15, 2022
Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which is for sale with Sowerbys for £2.2m

Birkbeck House, which overlooks the Stiffkey marshes, is for sale for £2.2m - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bed home overlooking the Stiffkey marshes has come up for sale for an incredible £2.2m.

Birkbeck House is one of the most expensive homes in the county, with its hefty two-million price tag in line with sprawling farms and country estates more than double its size. 

But selling agents Sowerbys say that the property – which, at the time of writing, is the most expensive three-bed home to buy in Norfolk – is "iconic", as it occupies an elevated position overlooking the marshes in a prime area of north Norfolk.

Balcony overlooking the gardens at Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £2.2m

The balcony, which offers amazing garden views and sea air from the marshes - Credit: Sowerbys

Rear of Birkbeck House, overlooking the gardens, which is for sale in Stiffkey for £2.2m

The rear gardens are beautifully stocked, with pathways and areas of interest - Credit: Sowerbys

Formal sitting room at Birkbeck House, a renovated 3-bed home for sale in Stiffkey, Norfolk, for £2.2m

The front reception rooms have been beautifully restored, featuring ceiling roses, alcoves and feature fireplaces - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys describes the area as "one of the most picturesque villages on the north Norfolk coast," with the River Stiffkey flowing through the valley, west to east, and excellent sailing and coastal walks nearby.

The property, which has three bedrooms and four reception rooms, has been extended and updated over the past eight years, including extensive work to its front reception rooms, new sash windows and a new yet tasteful extension, which has opened up the kitchen to see more of the valley.

Huge light and airy kitchen/dining space at Birkbeck House, a three-bed home for sale in Stiffkey, Norfolk

The kitchen/dining space is huge and newly renovated, featuring a vaulted ceiling and exposed flints - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern dining space in a 3-bed home for sale in Stiffkey, north Norfolk, for £2.2m

The modern dining space, which offers lovely views - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge vaulted sitting room at Birkbeck House, a three-bed home for sale in Stiffkey for £2.2m

The vaulted sitting room is a great entertaining space - Credit: Sowerbys

It also has a huge vaulted sitting room, which is ideal for larger gatherings, and a balcony offering garden views and sea air from the marshes.

Outside there is a garage with adjoining studio, plenty of off-road parking and a beautiful and well-stocked garden with meandering paths.

The light and airy dining space at Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £2.2m

The kitchen has been opened up at the back to make the most of its natural light and offer lovely views over the valley - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern staircase leading up to the top floor in Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which has 3 beds and is for sale for £2.2m

The house has been updated and modernised but still kept its charm - Credit: Sowerbys

The beautiful gardens at Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £2.2m

The stunning gardens at Birkbeck House, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £2.2m - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Wells Road, Stiffkey
Guide price: £2,200,000
Sowerbys, 01328 618022 
www.sowerbys.com

