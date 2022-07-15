See inside Norfolk's most expensive three-bed home – for sale for £2.2m

Birkbeck House, which overlooks the Stiffkey marshes, is for sale for £2.2m - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bed home overlooking the Stiffkey marshes has come up for sale for an incredible £2.2m.

Birkbeck House is one of the most expensive homes in the county, with its hefty two-million price tag in line with sprawling farms and country estates more than double its size.

But selling agents Sowerbys say that the property – which, at the time of writing, is the most expensive three-bed home to buy in Norfolk – is "iconic", as it occupies an elevated position overlooking the marshes in a prime area of north Norfolk.

Sowerbys describes the area as "one of the most picturesque villages on the north Norfolk coast," with the River Stiffkey flowing through the valley, west to east, and excellent sailing and coastal walks nearby.

The property, which has three bedrooms and four reception rooms, has been extended and updated over the past eight years, including extensive work to its front reception rooms, new sash windows and a new yet tasteful extension, which has opened up the kitchen to see more of the valley.

It also has a huge vaulted sitting room, which is ideal for larger gatherings, and a balcony offering garden views and sea air from the marshes.

Outside there is a garage with adjoining studio, plenty of off-road parking and a beautiful and well-stocked garden with meandering paths.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wells Road, Stiffkey

Guide price: £2,200,000

Sowerbys, 01328 618022

www.sowerbys.com

